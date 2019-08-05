Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 5, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -141 at PITTSBURGH +131
at NEW YORK -190 Miami +175
at ARIZONA -118 Philadelphia +108
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Washington OFF
at LA DODGERS -185 St. Louis +170
American League
at DETROIT -112 Chicago +102
Chicago WS -112 at DETROIT +102
at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF
at BOSTON -195 Kansas City +180
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at CLEVELAND -195 Texas +180
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -150 LA Angels +140
at CHICAGO CUBS -140 Oakland +130
at MINNESOTA -150 Atlanta +140
at HOUSTON -200 Colorado +180
at SEATTLE OFF San Diego OFF
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NY Jets 2 (33½) at NY GIANTS
at BUFFALO 2 1 (34½) Indianapolis
New England 3 (35½) at DETROIT
Washington +4 1 (35) at CLEVELAND
at MIAMI (35½) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (37) Tennessee
at BALTIMORE 4 (32) Jacksonville
at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston
at CHICAGO 4 3 (37) Carolina
at ARIZONA 2 (36) LA Chargers
at SEATTLE 2 1 (36) Denver
Friday
at PITTSBURGH 3 (37) Tampa Bay
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (37) Minnesota
Saturday
at KANSAS CITY 5 (36½) Cincinnati
at OAKLAND (35) LA Rams
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 (36) Dallas

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima