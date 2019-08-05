Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -141 at PITTSBURGH +131 at NEW YORK -190 Miami +175 at ARIZONA -118 Philadelphia +108 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF Washington OFF at LA DODGERS -185 St. Louis +170 American League at DETROIT -112 Chicago +102 Chicago WS -112 at DETROIT +102 at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF at BOSTON -195 Kansas City +180 at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF at CLEVELAND -195 Texas +180 Interleague at CINCINNATI -150 LA Angels +140 at CHICAGO CUBS -140 Oakland +130 at MINNESOTA -150 Atlanta +140 at HOUSTON -200 Colorado +180 at SEATTLE OFF San Diego OFF NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NY Jets 2 1½ (33½) at NY GIANTS at BUFFALO 2 1 (34½) Indianapolis New England 3 1½ (35½) at DETROIT Washington +4 1 (35) at CLEVELAND at MIAMI 3½ 3½ (35½) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 4 3½ (37) Tennessee at BALTIMORE 2½ 4 (32) Jacksonville at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston at CHICAGO 4 3 (37) Carolina at ARIZONA 1½ 2 (36) LA Chargers at SEATTLE 2 1 (36) Denver Friday at PITTSBURGH 3 2½ (37) Tampa Bay at NEW ORLEANS 3 2½ (37) Minnesota Saturday at KANSAS CITY 5 3½ (36½) Cincinnati at OAKLAND 2½ 5½ (35) LA Rams at SAN FRANCISCO 3 3½ (36) Dallas

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.