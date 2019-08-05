|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-141
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+131
|at NEW YORK
|-190
|Miami
|+175
|at ARIZONA
|-118
|Philadelphia
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-185
|St.
|Louis
|+170
|American League
|at DETROIT
|-112
|Chicago
|+102
|Chicago WS
|-112
|at
|DETROIT
|+102
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-195
|Kansas
|City
|+180
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-195
|Texas
|+180
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|-150
|LA
|Angels
|+140
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-140
|Oakland
|+130
|at MINNESOTA
|-150
|Atlanta
|+140
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|Colorado
|+180
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NY Jets
|2
|1½
|(33½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at BUFFALO
|2
|1
|(34½)
|Indianapolis
|New England
|3
|1½
|(35½)
|at
|DETROIT
|Washington
|+4
|1
|(35)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MIAMI
|3½
|3½
|(35½)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|3½
|(37)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|2½
|4
|(32)
|Jacksonville
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|2
|(35½)
|Houston
|at CHICAGO
|4
|3
|(37)
|Carolina
|at ARIZONA
|1½
|2
|(36)
|LA
|Chargers
|at SEATTLE
|2
|1
|(36)
|Denver
|Friday
|at PITTSBURGH
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Minnesota
|Saturday
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|3½
|(36½)
|Cincinnati
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|5½
|(35)
|LA
|Rams
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|3½
|(36)
|Dallas
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
