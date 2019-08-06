Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 6, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Milwaukee -146 at PITTSBURGH +136
at NEW YORK -215 Miami +195
at ARIZONA -128 Philadelphia +118
Washington -116 at SAN FRANCISCO +106
at LA DODGERS -180 St. Louis +165
American League
at DETROIT (Game One) -108 Chicago -102
at DETROIT (Game Two) -115 Chicago +105
New York -198 at BALTIMORE +183
at BOSTON -175 Kansas City +163
at TAMPA BAY -178 Toronto +166
at CLEVELAND -178 Texas +166
Interleague
at CINCINNATI -140 LA Angels +130
at CHICAGO CUBS -139 Oakland +129
at MINNESOTA -153 Atlanta +143
at HOUSTON -200 Colorado +180
at SEATTLE OFF San Diego OFF
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NY Jets 2 (33) at NY GIANTS
Indianapolis +2 2 (34½) at BUFFALO
New England 3 (36) at DETROIT
Washington +4 1 (35) at CLEVELAND
at MIAMI (35½) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (37) Tennessee
at BALTIMORE 4 (32½) Jacksonville
at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston
at CHICAGO 4 3 (37½) Carolina
at ARIZONA 2 (36) LA Chargers
at SEATTLE 2 1 (36) Denver
Friday
at PITTSBURGH 3 (37) Tampa Bay
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (37) Minnesota
Saturday
at KANSAS CITY 5 (37) Cincinnati
at OAKLAND (36½) LA Rams
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4 (36) Dallas

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

