|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Milwaukee
|-146
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+136
|at NEW YORK
|-215
|Miami
|+195
|at ARIZONA
|-128
|Philadelphia
|+118
|Washington
|-116
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+106
|at LA DODGERS
|-180
|St.
|Louis
|+165
|American League
|at DETROIT (Game One)
|-108
|Chicago
|-102
|at DETROIT (Game Two)
|-115
|Chicago
|+105
|New York
|-198
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+183
|at BOSTON
|-175
|Kansas
|City
|+163
|at TAMPA BAY
|-178
|Toronto
|+166
|at CLEVELAND
|-178
|Texas
|+166
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI
|-140
|LA
|Angels
|+130
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-139
|Oakland
|+129
|at MINNESOTA
|-153
|Atlanta
|+143
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|Colorado
|+180
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NY Jets
|2
|1½
|(33)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Indianapolis
|+2
|2
|(34½)
|at
|BUFFALO
|New England
|3
|1½
|(36)
|at
|DETROIT
|Washington
|+4
|1
|(35)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MIAMI
|3½
|3½
|(35½)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|3½
|(37)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|2½
|4
|(32½)
|Jacksonville
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|2
|(35½)
|Houston
|at CHICAGO
|4
|3
|(37½)
|Carolina
|at ARIZONA
|1½
|2
|(36)
|LA
|Chargers
|at SEATTLE
|2
|1
|(36)
|Denver
|Friday
|at PITTSBURGH
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Minnesota
|Saturday
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|3½
|(37)
|Cincinnati
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|5½
|(36½)
|LA
|Rams
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|4
|(36)
|Dallas
