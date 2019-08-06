Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Milwaukee -146 at PITTSBURGH +136 at NEW YORK -215 Miami +195 at ARIZONA -128 Philadelphia +118 Washington -116 at SAN FRANCISCO +106 at LA DODGERS -180 St. Louis +165 American League at DETROIT (Game One) -108 Chicago -102 at DETROIT (Game Two) -115 Chicago +105 New York -198 at BALTIMORE +183 at BOSTON -175 Kansas City +163 at TAMPA BAY -178 Toronto +166 at CLEVELAND -178 Texas +166 Interleague at CINCINNATI -140 LA Angels +130 at CHICAGO CUBS -139 Oakland +129 at MINNESOTA -153 Atlanta +143 at HOUSTON -200 Colorado +180 at SEATTLE OFF San Diego OFF NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NY Jets 2 1½ (33) at NY GIANTS Indianapolis +2 2 (34½) at BUFFALO New England 3 1½ (36) at DETROIT Washington +4 1 (35) at CLEVELAND at MIAMI 3½ 3½ (35½) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 4 3½ (37) Tennessee at BALTIMORE 2½ 4 (32½) Jacksonville at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston at CHICAGO 4 3 (37½) Carolina at ARIZONA 1½ 2 (36) LA Chargers at SEATTLE 2 1 (36) Denver Friday at PITTSBURGH 3 2½ (37) Tampa Bay at NEW ORLEANS 3 2½ (37) Minnesota Saturday at KANSAS CITY 5 3½ (37) Cincinnati at OAKLAND 2½ 5½ (36½) LA Rams at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4 (36) Dallas

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.