August 6, 2019 5:27 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW YORK -195 Miami +180
at LA DODGERS -140 St. Louis +130
Washington -108 at SAN FRANCISCO -102
at PITTSBURGH OFF Milwaukee OFF
at ARIZONA -147 Philadelphia +137
American League
at TAMPA BAY OFF Toronto OFF
at CLEVELAND -165 Texas +155
Chicago -110 at DETROIT +100
New York -200 at BALTIMORE +180
at BOSTON -270 Kansas City +240
Interleague
at MINNESOTA -120 Atlanta +110
at HOUSTON -315 Colorado +285
at CHICAGO CUBS -145 Oakland +135
San Diego -145 at SEATTLE +135
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NY Jets 2 (33) at NY GIANTS
Indianapolis +2 (34½) at BUFFALO
New England 3 (36) at DETROIT
Washington +4 1 (35) at CLEVELAND
at MIAMI (35½) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA 4 (37) Tennessee
at BALTIMORE 4 (31½) Jacksonville
at GREEN BAY 3 2 (35½) Houston
at CHICAGO 4 3 (36) Carolina
at ARIZONA 2 (36) LA Chargers
at SEATTLE 2 1 (36) Denver
Friday
at PITTSBURGH 3 (37) Tampa Bay
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (37) Minnesota
Saturday
at KANSAS CITY 5 (37) Cincinnati
at OAKLAND (36) LA Rams
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4 (36) Dallas

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

