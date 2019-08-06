|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW YORK
|-195
|Miami
|+180
|at LA DODGERS
|-140
|St.
|Louis
|+130
|Washington
|-108
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-102
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-147
|Philadelphia
|+137
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-165
|Texas
|+155
|Chicago
|-110
|at
|DETROIT
|+100
|New York
|-200
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+180
|at BOSTON
|-270
|Kansas
|City
|+240
|Interleague
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|Atlanta
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|-315
|Colorado
|+285
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-145
|Oakland
|+135
|San Diego
|-145
|at
|SEATTLE
|+135
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NY Jets
|2
|1½
|(33)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|Indianapolis
|+2
|2½
|(34½)
|at
|BUFFALO
|New England
|3
|1½
|(36)
|at
|DETROIT
|Washington
|+4
|1
|(35)
|at
|CLEVELAND
|at MIAMI
|3½
|3½
|(35½)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|4
|3½
|(37)
|Tennessee
|at BALTIMORE
|2½
|4
|(31½)
|Jacksonville
|at GREEN BAY
|3
|2
|(35½)
|Houston
|at CHICAGO
|4
|3
|(36)
|Carolina
|at ARIZONA
|1½
|2
|(36)
|LA
|Chargers
|at SEATTLE
|2
|1
|(36)
|Denver
|Friday
|at PITTSBURGH
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Minnesota
|Saturday
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|3½
|(37)
|Cincinnati
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|5½
|(36)
|LA
|Rams
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|4
|(36)
|Dallas
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
