Major League Baseball Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -137 at MIAMI +127 at CINCINNATI -110 Chicago +100 Washington -119 at NEW YORK +109 at ST. LOUIS -136 Pittsburgh +126 at LA DODGERS -190 Arizona +175 at SAN DIEGO -138 Colorado +128 Philadelphia -107 at SAN FRANCISCO -103 American League Oakland -176 at CHICAGO +164 Houston -235 at BALTIMORE +215 at TORONTO OFF New York OFF at BOSTON -202 LA Angels +182 at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF Cleveland -125 at MINNESOTA +115 at SEATTLE OFF Tampa Bay OFF Interleague at MILWAUKEE OFF Texas OFF NFL Friday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PITTSBURGH 3 2½ (37) Tampa Bay at NEW ORLEANS 3 2½ (37½) Minnesota Saturday at KANSAS CITY 5 3½ (36) Cincinnati at OAKLAND 2½ 5½ (35) LA Rams at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4½ (36) Dallas

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.