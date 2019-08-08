Listen Live Sports

August 8, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -137 at MIAMI +127
at CINCINNATI -110 Chicago +100
Washington -119 at NEW YORK +109
at ST. LOUIS -136 Pittsburgh +126
at LA DODGERS -190 Arizona +175
at SAN DIEGO -138 Colorado +128
Philadelphia -107 at SAN FRANCISCO -103
American League
Oakland -176 at CHICAGO +164
Houston -235 at BALTIMORE +215
at TORONTO OFF New York OFF
at BOSTON -202 LA Angels +182
at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF
Cleveland -125 at MINNESOTA +115
at SEATTLE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE OFF Texas OFF
NFL
Friday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at PITTSBURGH 3 (37) Tampa Bay
at NEW ORLEANS 3 (37½) Minnesota
Saturday
at KANSAS CITY 5 (36) Cincinnati
at OAKLAND (35) LA Rams
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 (36) Dallas

