|Major League Baseball
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-137
|at
|MIAMI
|+127
|at CINCINNATI
|-110
|Chicago
|+100
|Washington
|-119
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|+109
|at ST. LOUIS
|-136
|Pittsburgh
|+126
|at LA DODGERS
|-190
|Arizona
|+175
|at SAN DIEGO
|-138
|Colorado
|+128
|Philadelphia
|-107
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|-103
|American League
|Oakland
|-176
|at
|CHICAGO
|+164
|Houston
|-235
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+215
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|New
|York
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|-202
|LA
|Angels
|+182
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-125
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+115
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|NFL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at PITTSBURGH
|3
|2½
|(37)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at NEW ORLEANS
|3
|2½
|(37½)
|Minnesota
|Saturday
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|3½
|(36)
|Cincinnati
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|5½
|(35)
|LA
|Rams
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|4½
|(36)
|Dallas
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.