Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -110 Philadelphia +100 Atlanta -210 at MIAMI +190 at CINCINNATI -105 Chicago -105 at NEW YORK -105 Washington -105 at ST. LOUIS -145 Pittsburgh +135 at SAN DIEGO -185 Colorado +170 at LA DODGERS -183 Arizona +168 American League New York -164 at TORONTO +154 at BOSTON -137 LA Angels +127 at DETROIT -115 Kansas City +105 Houston -245 at BALTIMORE +225 at MINNESOTA -146 Cleveland +136 Oakland -162 at CHICAGO +152 at SEATTLE OFF Tampa Bay OFF Interleague at MILWAUKEE OFF Texas OFF NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 5 3½ (36½) Cincinnati at OAKLAND 2½ 5 (35) LA Rams at SAN FRANCISCO 3 4½ (36) Dallas

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.