Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 9, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -110 Philadelphia +100
Atlanta -210 at MIAMI +190
at CINCINNATI -105 Chicago -105
at NEW YORK -105 Washington -105
at ST. LOUIS -145 Pittsburgh +135
at SAN DIEGO -185 Colorado +170
at LA DODGERS -183 Arizona +168
American League
New York -164 at TORONTO +154
at BOSTON -137 LA Angels +127
at DETROIT -115 Kansas City +105
Houston -245 at BALTIMORE +225
at MINNESOTA -146 Cleveland +136
Oakland -162 at CHICAGO +152
at SEATTLE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE OFF Texas OFF
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 5 (36½) Cincinnati
at OAKLAND 5 (35) LA Rams
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 (36) Dallas

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot