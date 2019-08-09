|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-110
|Philadelphia
|+100
|Atlanta
|-210
|at
|MIAMI
|+190
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|at NEW YORK
|-105
|Washington
|-105
|at ST. LOUIS
|-145
|Pittsburgh
|+135
|at SAN DIEGO
|-185
|Colorado
|+170
|at LA DODGERS
|-183
|Arizona
|+168
|American League
|New York
|-164
|at
|TORONTO
|+154
|at BOSTON
|-137
|LA
|Angels
|+127
|at DETROIT
|-115
|Kansas
|City
|+105
|Houston
|-245
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+225
|at MINNESOTA
|-146
|Cleveland
|+136
|Oakland
|-162
|at
|CHICAGO
|+152
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|5
|3½
|(36½)
|Cincinnati
|at OAKLAND
|2½
|5
|(35)
|LA
|Rams
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3
|4½
|(36)
|Dallas
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.