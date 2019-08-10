|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-185
|at
|MIAMI
|+170
|at CINCINNATI
|-125
|Chicago
|+115
|at NEW YORK
|-185
|Washington
|+170
|at ST. LOUIS
|-180
|Pittsburgh
|+165
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-107
|Philadelphia
|-103
|at LA DODGERS
|-230
|Arizona
|+210
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-156
|LA
|Angels
|+146
|Houston
|-340
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+310
|New York
|-163
|at
|TORONTO
|+153
|Kansas City
|-125
|at
|DETROIT
|+115
|at MINNESOTA
|-155
|Cleveland
|+145
|Oakland
|-128
|at
|CHICAGO
|+118
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
