Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -185 at MIAMI +170 at CINCINNATI -125 Chicago +115 at NEW YORK -185 Washington +170 at ST. LOUIS -180 Pittsburgh +165 at SAN DIEGO OFF Colorado OFF at SAN FRANCISCO -107 Philadelphia -103 at LA DODGERS -230 Arizona +210 American League at BOSTON -156 LA Angels +146 Houston -340 at BALTIMORE +310 New York -163 at TORONTO +153 Kansas City -125 at DETROIT +115 at MINNESOTA -155 Cleveland +145 Oakland -128 at CHICAGO +118 at SEATTLE OFF Tampa Bay OFF Interleague at MILWAUKEE OFF Texas OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.