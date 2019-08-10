Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 10, 2019 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -185 at MIAMI +170
at CINCINNATI -125 Chicago +115
at NEW YORK -185 Washington +170
at ST. LOUIS -180 Pittsburgh +165
at SAN DIEGO OFF Colorado OFF
at SAN FRANCISCO -107 Philadelphia -103
at LA DODGERS -230 Arizona +210
American League
at BOSTON -156 LA Angels +146
Houston -340 at BALTIMORE +310
New York -163 at TORONTO +153
Kansas City -125 at DETROIT +115
at MINNESOTA -155 Cleveland +145
Oakland -128 at CHICAGO +118
at SEATTLE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE OFF Texas OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot