Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 11, 2019 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -107 Cincinnati -103
at COLORADO -105 Arizona -105
American League
at NEW YORK OFF Baltimore OFF
at NEW YORK OFF Baltimore OFF
at TORONTO OFF Texas OFF
Boston -109 at CLEVELAND -101
Houston -250 at CHICAGO +220
Interleague
at LA ANGELS -130 Pittsburgh +120
at SAN DIEGO OFF Tampa Bay OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter