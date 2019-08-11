|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-107
|Cincinnati
|-103
|at COLORADO
|-105
|Arizona
|-105
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Boston
|-109
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-101
|Houston
|-250
|at
|CHICAGO
|+220
|Interleague
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Pittsburgh
|+120
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.