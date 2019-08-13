Listen Live Sports

August 13, 2019 5:26 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -120 at COLORADO +110
at WASHINGTON -144 Cincinnati +134
at PHILADELPHIA -115 Chicago +105
LA Dodgers -265 at MIAMI +235
at ATLANTA -138 New York +128
American League
at TORONTO -116 Texas +106
at NEW YORK -238 Baltimore +218
at CLEVELAND OFF Boston OFF
Houston -280 at CHICAGO +250
Seattle -140 at DETROIT +130
Interleague
at MILWAUKEE -109 Minnesota -101
at SAN DIEGO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Oakland -115 at SAN FRANCISCO +105
at LA ANGELS -113 Pittsburgh +103
St. Louis -124 at KANSAS CITY +114
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at JACKSONVILLE 3 3 (35) Philadelphia
at ATLANTA 1 (44½) NY Jets
at WASHINGTON 3 3 (41) Cincinnati
at BALTIMORE 5 (38½) Green Bay
at ARIZONA 3 3 (40) Oakland
Friday
at CAROLINA 3 3 (40) Buffalo
at NY GIANTS 1 2 (42½) Chicago
at TAMPA BAY 3 (43½) Miami
Saturday
at INDIANAPOLIS 1 3 (43) Cleveland
New England (40) at TENNESSEE
Dallas +4 2 (43½) at LA RAMS
at PITTSBURGH PK 1 (46½) Kansas City
at HOUSTON 3 (42½) Detroit
Sunday
at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (44½) New Orleans
at MINNESOTA 4 (41½) Seattle
Monday
at DENVER (42) San Francisco

