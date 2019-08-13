Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -120 at COLORADO +110 at WASHINGTON -144 Cincinnati +134 at PHILADELPHIA -115 Chicago +105 LA Dodgers -265 at MIAMI +235 at ATLANTA -138 New York +128 American League at TORONTO -116 Texas +106 at NEW YORK -238 Baltimore +218 at CLEVELAND OFF Boston OFF Houston -280 at CHICAGO +250 Seattle -140 at DETROIT +130 Interleague at MILWAUKEE -109 Minnesota -101 at SAN DIEGO OFF Tampa Bay OFF Oakland -115 at SAN FRANCISCO +105 at LA ANGELS -113 Pittsburgh +103 St. Louis -124 at KANSAS CITY +114 NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 3 3 (35) Philadelphia at ATLANTA 1 1½ (44½) NY Jets at WASHINGTON 3 3 (41) Cincinnati at BALTIMORE 3½ 5 (38½) Green Bay at ARIZONA 3 3 (40) Oakland Friday at CAROLINA 3 3 (40) Buffalo at NY GIANTS 1 2 (42½) Chicago at TAMPA BAY 3 3½ (43½) Miami Saturday at INDIANAPOLIS 1 3 (43) Cleveland New England 2½ 2½ (40) at TENNESSEE Dallas +4 2 (43½) at LA RAMS at PITTSBURGH PK 1 (46½) Kansas City at HOUSTON 3 4½ (42½) Detroit Sunday at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (44½) New Orleans at MINNESOTA 3½ 4 (41½) Seattle Monday at DENVER 2½ 1½ (42) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

