|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-120
|at
|COLORADO
|+110
|at WASHINGTON
|-144
|Cincinnati
|+134
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-115
|Chicago
|+105
|LA Dodgers
|-265
|at
|MIAMI
|+235
|at ATLANTA
|-138
|New
|York
|+128
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-116
|Texas
|+106
|at NEW YORK
|-238
|Baltimore
|+218
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|Houston
|-280
|at
|CHICAGO
|+250
|Seattle
|-140
|at
|DETROIT
|+130
|Interleague
|at MILWAUKEE
|-109
|Minnesota
|-101
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Oakland
|-115
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+105
|at LA ANGELS
|-113
|Pittsburgh
|+103
|St. Louis
|-124
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+114
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at JACKSONVILLE
|3
|3
|(35)
|Philadelphia
|at ATLANTA
|1
|1½
|(44½)
|NY
|Jets
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|3
|(41)
|Cincinnati
|at BALTIMORE
|3½
|5
|(38½)
|Green
|Bay
|at ARIZONA
|3
|3
|(40)
|Oakland
|Friday
|at CAROLINA
|3
|3
|(40)
|Buffalo
|at NY GIANTS
|1
|2
|(42½)
|Chicago
|at TAMPA BAY
|3
|3½
|(43½)
|Miami
|Saturday
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1
|3
|(43)
|Cleveland
|New England
|2½
|2½
|(40)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|Dallas
|+4
|2
|(43½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|at PITTSBURGH
|PK
|1
|(46½)
|Kansas
|City
|at HOUSTON
|3
|4½
|(42½)
|Detroit
|Sunday
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|3
|(44½)
|New
|Orleans
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|4
|(41½)
|Seattle
|Monday
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|San
|Francisco
