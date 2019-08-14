Major League Baseball Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -245 at MIAMI +225 Chicago -138 at PHILADELPHIA +128 at CINCINNATI -153 St. Louis +143 at ATLANTA -122 New York +112 at ARIZONA -135 San Francisco +125 American League at DETROIT OFF Seattle OFF at NEW YORK OFF Cleveland OFF Minnesota -133 at TEXAS +123 at LA ANGELS -152 Chicago +142 Houston -122 at OAKLAND +112 NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at JACKSONVILLE 3 3 (35) Philadelphia at ATLANTA 1 1½ (44½) NY Jets at WASHINGTON 3 3 (41) Cincinnati at BALTIMORE 3½ 4 (37½) Green Bay at ARIZONA 3 3 (40) Oakland Friday at CAROLINA 3 3 (40) Buffalo at NY GIANTS 1 2 (42½) Chicago at TAMPA BAY 3 3½ (43½) Miami Saturday at INDIANAPOLIS 1 3 (43) Cleveland New England 2½ 1 (41) at TENNESSEE Dallas +4 2 (41) at LA RAMS at PITTSBURGH PK 1 (46½) Kansas City at HOUSTON 3 4½ (42½) Detroit Sunday at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (44½) New Orleans at MINNESOTA 3½ 4½ (41½) Seattle Monday at DENVER 2½ 2½ (42) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.