|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-245
|at
|MIAMI
|+225
|Chicago
|-138
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+128
|at CINCINNATI
|-153
|St.
|Louis
|+143
|at ATLANTA
|-122
|New
|York
|+112
|at ARIZONA
|-135
|San
|Francisco
|+125
|American League
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at NEW YORK
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-133
|at
|TEXAS
|+123
|at LA ANGELS
|-152
|Chicago
|+142
|Houston
|-122
|at
|OAKLAND
|+112
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at JACKSONVILLE
|3
|3
|(35)
|Philadelphia
|at ATLANTA
|1
|1½
|(44½)
|NY
|Jets
|at WASHINGTON
|3
|3
|(41)
|Cincinnati
|at BALTIMORE
|3½
|4
|(37½)
|Green
|Bay
|at ARIZONA
|3
|3
|(40)
|Oakland
|Friday
|at CAROLINA
|3
|3
|(40)
|Buffalo
|at NY GIANTS
|1
|2
|(42½)
|Chicago
|at TAMPA BAY
|3
|3½
|(43½)
|Miami
|Saturday
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1
|3
|(43)
|Cleveland
|New England
|2½
|1
|(41)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|Dallas
|+4
|2
|(41)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|at PITTSBURGH
|PK
|1
|(46½)
|Kansas
|City
|at HOUSTON
|3
|4½
|(42½)
|Detroit
|Sunday
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|3
|(44½)
|New
|Orleans
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|4½
|(41½)
|Seattle
|Monday
|at DENVER
|2½
|2½
|(42)
|San
|Francisco
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
