Pregame.com Line

August 14, 2019 5:28 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -245 at MIAMI +225
Chicago -138 at PHILADELPHIA +128
at CINCINNATI -153 St. Louis +143
at ATLANTA -122 New York +112
at ARIZONA -135 San Francisco +125
American League
at DETROIT OFF Seattle OFF
at NEW YORK OFF Cleveland OFF
Minnesota -133 at TEXAS +123
at LA ANGELS -152 Chicago +142
Houston -122 at OAKLAND +112
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at JACKSONVILLE 3 3 (35) Philadelphia
at ATLANTA 1 (44½) NY Jets
at WASHINGTON 3 3 (41) Cincinnati
at BALTIMORE 4 (37½) Green Bay
at ARIZONA 3 3 (40) Oakland
Friday
at CAROLINA 3 3 (40) Buffalo
at NY GIANTS 1 2 (42½) Chicago
at TAMPA BAY 3 (43½) Miami
Saturday
at INDIANAPOLIS 1 3 (43) Cleveland
New England 1 (41) at TENNESSEE
Dallas +4 2 (41) at LA RAMS
at PITTSBURGH PK 1 (46½) Kansas City
at HOUSTON 3 (42½) Detroit
Sunday
at LA CHARGERS 3 3 (44½) New Orleans
at MINNESOTA (41½) Seattle
Monday
at DENVER (42) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

