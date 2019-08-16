Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

August 16, 2019 5:26 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago -138 at PITTSBURGH +128
at CINCINNATI -105 St. Louis -105
San Diego -107 at PHILADELPHIA -103
at WASHINGTON OFF Milwaukee OFF
LA Dodgers -150 at ATLANTA +140
at ARIZONA OFF San Francisco OFF
at COLORADO -242 Miami +222
American League
at NEW YORK -152 Cleveland +142
at TORONTO OFF Seattle OFF
at OAKLAND OFF Houston OFF
at TAMPA BAY -285 Detroit +255
at BOSTON -305 Baltimore +275
Minnesota -160 at TEXAS +150
at LA ANGELS OFF Chicago OFF
Interleague
NY Mets -195 at KANSAS CITY +180
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANAPOLIS 1 3 (43) Cleveland
New England 1 (41) at TENNESSEE
Dallas +4 3 (40) LA Rams
Kansas City PK (46½) at PITTSBURGH
at HOUSTON 3 (42) Detroit
Sunday
at LA CHARGERS 3 (43½) New Orleans
at MINNESOTA (41½) Seattle
Monday
at DENVER (41½) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

