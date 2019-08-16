|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago
|-138
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+128
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|St.
|Louis
|-105
|San Diego
|-107
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-103
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-150
|at
|ATLANTA
|+140
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|OFF
|at COLORADO
|-242
|Miami
|+222
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-152
|Cleveland
|+142
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-285
|Detroit
|+255
|at BOSTON
|-305
|Baltimore
|+275
|Minnesota
|-160
|at
|TEXAS
|+150
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Chicago
|OFF
|Interleague
|NY Mets
|-195
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+180
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|1
|3
|(43)
|Cleveland
|New England
|2½
|1
|(41)
|at
|TENNESSEE
|Dallas
|+4
|3
|(40)
|LA
|Rams
|Kansas City
|PK
|2½
|(46½)
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|at HOUSTON
|3
|4½
|(42)
|Detroit
|Sunday
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|1½
|(43½)
|New
|Orleans
|at MINNESOTA
|3½
|3½
|(41½)
|Seattle
|Monday
|at DENVER
|2½
|2½
|(41½)
|San
|Francisco
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.