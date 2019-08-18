|Major League Baseball
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-126
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+116
|at CINCINNATI
|-157
|San
|Diego
|+147
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Milwaukee
|+120
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|-132
|Kansas
|City
|+122
|at TAMPA BAY
|-176
|Seattle
|+164
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-195
|Chicago
|+180
|at HOUSTON
|-370
|Detroit
|+340
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Florida
|7½
|7
|(47½)
|Miami
|Arizona
|13
|11
|(70)
|at
|HAWAII
|NFL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(41½)
|San
|Francisco
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
