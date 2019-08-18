Major League Baseball Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -126 at PITTSBURGH +116 at CINCINNATI -157 San Diego +147 at ST. LOUIS -130 Milwaukee +120 at ARIZONA OFF Colorado OFF American League at BALTIMORE -132 Kansas City +122 at TAMPA BAY -176 Seattle +164 at TEXAS OFF LA Angels OFF at MINNESOTA -195 Chicago +180 at HOUSTON -370 Detroit +340 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Florida 7½ 7 (47½) Miami Arizona 13 11 (70) at HAWAII NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 2½ 1½ (41½) San Francisco

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.