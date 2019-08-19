Listen Live Sports

Major League Baseball
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Washington -161 at PITTSBURGH +151
at CINCINNATI -163 San Diego +153
at ATLANTA -300 Miami +270
Milwaukee -111 at ST. LOUIS +101
at CHICAGO -185 San Francisco +170
at ARIZONA -139 Colorado +129
American League
Kansas City -111 at BALTIMORE +101
at TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF
LA Angels (Game One) -132 at TEXAS +122
at TEXAS (Game Two) OFF LA Angels OFF
at MINNESOTA -215 Chicago +195
at HOUSTON -295 Detroit +265
New York -143 at OAKLAND +133
Interleague
Philadelphia -112 at BOSTON +102
Cleveland -155 at NY METS +145
at LA DODGERS -300 Toronto +270
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Florida 7 (47½) Miami
Arizona 13 11 (74) at HAWAII
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CINCINNATI (41½) NY Giants
Washington +2½ (41½) at ATLANTA
at NEW ENGLAND 3 (42) Carolina
Baltimore +2½ 4 (36) at PHILADELPHIA
Green Bay PK 3 (40) at OAKLAND
at MIAMI 1 (35) Jacksonville
Friday
Cleveland PK (42½) at TAMPA BAY
at DETROIT PK (42) Buffalo
Saturday
at MINNESOTA 7 (42) Arizona
at INDIANAPOLIS 3 (40½) Chicago
at DALLAS PK (40½) Houston
New Orleans PK 3 (42½) at NY JETS
at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco
at LA RAMS OFF OFF (OFF) Denver
at LA CHARGERS 1 (40½) Seattle
Sunday
at TENNESSEE 3 1 (40) Pittsburgh

