Major League Baseball Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Washington -161 at PITTSBURGH +151 at CINCINNATI -163 San Diego +153 at ATLANTA -300 Miami +270 Milwaukee -111 at ST. LOUIS +101 at CHICAGO -185 San Francisco +170 at ARIZONA -139 Colorado +129 American League Kansas City -111 at BALTIMORE +101 at TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF LA Angels (Game One) -132 at TEXAS +122 at TEXAS (Game Two) OFF LA Angels OFF at MINNESOTA -215 Chicago +195 at HOUSTON -295 Detroit +265 New York -143 at OAKLAND +133 Interleague Philadelphia -112 at BOSTON +102 Cleveland -155 at NY METS +145 at LA DODGERS -300 Toronto +270 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Florida 7½ 7 (47½) Miami Arizona 13 11 (74) at HAWAII NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 1½ 1½ (41½) NY Giants Washington +2½ 2½ (41½) at ATLANTA at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 3 (42) Carolina Baltimore +2½ 4 (36) at PHILADELPHIA Green Bay PK 3 (40) at OAKLAND at MIAMI 2½ 1 (35) Jacksonville Friday Cleveland PK 2½ (42½) at TAMPA BAY at DETROIT 2½ PK (42) Buffalo Saturday at MINNESOTA 4½ 7 (42) Arizona at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 3 (40½) Chicago at DALLAS 2½ PK (40½) Houston New Orleans PK 3 (42½) at NY JETS at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco at LA RAMS OFF OFF (OFF) Denver at LA CHARGERS 1 1½ (40½) Seattle Sunday at TENNESSEE 3 1 (40) Pittsburgh

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

