|Major League Baseball
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Washington
|-161
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+151
|at CINCINNATI
|-163
|San
|Diego
|+153
|at ATLANTA
|-300
|Miami
|+270
|Milwaukee
|-111
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+101
|at CHICAGO
|-185
|San
|Francisco
|+170
|at ARIZONA
|-139
|Colorado
|+129
|American League
|Kansas City
|-111
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+101
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|LA Angels (Game One)
|-132
|at
|TEXAS
|+122
|at TEXAS (Game Two)
|OFF
|LA
|Angels
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-215
|Chicago
|+195
|at HOUSTON
|-295
|Detroit
|+265
|New York
|-143
|at
|OAKLAND
|+133
|Interleague
|Philadelphia
|-112
|at
|BOSTON
|+102
|Cleveland
|-155
|at
|NY
|METS
|+145
|at LA DODGERS
|-300
|Toronto
|+270
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Florida
|7½
|7
|(47½)
|Miami
|Arizona
|13
|11
|(74)
|at
|HAWAII
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CINCINNATI
|1½
|1½
|(41½)
|NY
|Giants
|Washington
|+2½
|2½
|(41½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at NEW ENGLAND
|4½
|3
|(42)
|Carolina
|Baltimore
|+2½
|4
|(36)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|Green Bay
|PK
|3
|(40)
|at
|OAKLAND
|at MIAMI
|2½
|1
|(35)
|Jacksonville
|Friday
|Cleveland
|PK
|2½
|(42½)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|at DETROIT
|2½
|PK
|(42)
|Buffalo
|Saturday
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|7
|(42)
|Arizona
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3½
|3
|(40½)
|Chicago
|at DALLAS
|2½
|PK
|(40½)
|Houston
|New Orleans
|PK
|3
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Francisco
|at LA RAMS
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|at LA CHARGERS
|1
|1½
|(40½)
|Seattle
|Sunday
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|1
|(40)
|Pittsburgh
