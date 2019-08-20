Major League Baseball Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -142 San Diego +132 Colorado -110 at ARIZONA +100 Washington -147 at PITTSBURGH +137 at ATLANTA -190 Miami +175 at ST. LOUIS -105 Milwaukee -105 at CHICAGO -190 San Francisco +175 American League at MINNESOTA -168 Chicago +158 at TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF at TEXAS -132 LA Angels +122 Kansas City -119 at BALTIMORE +109 at HOUSTON -415 Detroit +385 at OAKLAND -110 New York +100 Interleague at BOSTON -153 Philadelphia +143 at NY METS -160 Cleveland +150 at LA DODGERS -300 Toronto +270 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Florida 7½ 7½ (47½) Miami Arizona 13 11 (74) at HAWAII NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 1½ 3 (42½) NY Giants Washington +2½ 3 (41½) at ATLANTA at NEW ENGLAND 4½ 3½ (42) Carolina Baltimore +2½ 4½ (36) at PHILADELPHIA Green Bay PK 3 (39½) at OAKLAND at MIAMI 2½ 3½ (37) Jacksonville Friday Cleveland PK 3 (42½) at TAMPA BAY Buffalo +2½ 1 (42) at DETROIT Saturday at MINNESOTA 4½ 7 (42½) Arizona at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 4 (40½) Chicago at DALLAS 2½ PK (40½) Houston New Orleans PK 3 (42½) at NY JETS at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco at LA RAMS OFF OFF (OFF) Denver Seattle +1 2½ (41) at LA CHARGERS Sunday at TENNESSEE 3 3 (40) Pittsburgh

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.