Pregame.com Line

August 20, 2019 5:27 pm
 
Major League Baseball
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -142 San Diego +132
Colorado -110 at ARIZONA +100
Washington -147 at PITTSBURGH +137
at ATLANTA -190 Miami +175
at ST. LOUIS -105 Milwaukee -105
at CHICAGO -190 San Francisco +175
American League
at MINNESOTA -168 Chicago +158
at TAMPA BAY OFF Seattle OFF
at TEXAS -132 LA Angels +122
Kansas City -119 at BALTIMORE +109
at HOUSTON -415 Detroit +385
at OAKLAND -110 New York +100
Interleague
at BOSTON -153 Philadelphia +143
at NY METS -160 Cleveland +150
at LA DODGERS -300 Toronto +270
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Florida (47½) Miami
Arizona 13 11 (74) at HAWAII
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CINCINNATI 3 (42½) NY Giants
Washington +2½ 3 (41½) at ATLANTA
at NEW ENGLAND (42) Carolina
Baltimore +2½ (36) at PHILADELPHIA
Green Bay PK 3 (39½) at OAKLAND
at MIAMI (37) Jacksonville
Friday
Cleveland PK 3 (42½) at TAMPA BAY
Buffalo +2½ 1 (42) at DETROIT
Saturday
at MINNESOTA 7 (42½) Arizona
at INDIANAPOLIS 4 (40½) Chicago
at DALLAS PK (40½) Houston
New Orleans PK 3 (42½) at NY JETS
at KANSAS CITY OFF OFF (OFF) San Francisco
at LA RAMS OFF OFF (OFF) Denver
Seattle +1 (41) at LA CHARGERS
Sunday
at TENNESSEE 3 3 (40) Pittsburgh

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

