|Major League Baseball
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-142
|San
|Diego
|+132
|Colorado
|-110
|at
|ARIZONA
|+100
|Washington
|-147
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+137
|at ATLANTA
|-190
|Miami
|+175
|at ST. LOUIS
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-105
|at CHICAGO
|-190
|San
|Francisco
|+175
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-168
|Chicago
|+158
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|-132
|LA
|Angels
|+122
|Kansas City
|-119
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+109
|at HOUSTON
|-415
|Detroit
|+385
|at OAKLAND
|-110
|New
|York
|+100
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-153
|Philadelphia
|+143
|at NY METS
|-160
|Cleveland
|+150
|at LA DODGERS
|-300
|Toronto
|+270
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Florida
|7½
|7½
|(47½)
|Miami
|Arizona
|13
|11
|(74)
|at
|HAWAII
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CINCINNATI
|1½
|3
|(42½)
|NY
|Giants
|Washington
|+2½
|3
|(41½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at NEW ENGLAND
|4½
|3½
|(42)
|Carolina
|Baltimore
|+2½
|4½
|(36)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|Green Bay
|PK
|3
|(39½)
|at
|OAKLAND
|at MIAMI
|2½
|3½
|(37)
|Jacksonville
|Friday
|Cleveland
|PK
|3
|(42½)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|Buffalo
|+2½
|1
|(42)
|at
|DETROIT
|Saturday
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|7
|(42½)
|Arizona
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3½
|4
|(40½)
|Chicago
|at DALLAS
|2½
|PK
|(40½)
|Houston
|New Orleans
|PK
|3
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Francisco
|at LA RAMS
|OFF
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|Seattle
|+1
|2½
|(41)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|Sunday
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|3
|(40)
|Pittsburgh
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
