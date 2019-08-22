|Major League Baseball
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-185
|San
|Francisco
|+170
|Washington
|-207
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+187
|at ATLANTA
|-265
|Miami
|+235
|at ST. LOUIS
|-137
|Colorado
|+127
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-205
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+185
|at HOUSTON
|-495
|Detroit
|+465
|Texas
|-113
|at
|CHICAGO
|+103
|New York
|-112
|at
|OAKLAND
|+102
|Interleague
|at NY METS
|-127
|Cleveland
|+117
|at LA DODGERS
|-228
|Toronto
|+208
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Florida
|7½
|7½
|(47)
|Miami
|Arizona
|13
|11
|(74)
|at
|HAWAII
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CINCINNATI
|1½
|3
|(42)
|NY
|Giants
|Washington
|+2½
|3
|(41)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at NEW ENGLAND
|4½
|3½
|(42)
|Carolina
|Baltimore
|+2½
|5
|(35½)
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|Green Bay
|PK
|2
|(39)
|Oakland
|at MIAMI
|2½
|3
|(37½)
|Jacksonville
|Friday
|Cleveland
|PK
|3
|(42½)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|Buffalo
|+2½
|2
|(42)
|at
|DETROIT
|Saturday
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|7
|(42½)
|Arizona
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3½
|1½
|(38)
|Chicago
|at DALLAS
|2½
|PK
|(40)
|Houston
|New Orleans
|PK
|3
|(42½)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at KANSAS CITY
|4
|3½
|(43½)
|San
|Francisco
|at LA RAMS
|2
|1
|(36½)
|Denver
|Seattle
|+1
|2½
|(40½)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|Sunday
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|2½
|(40)
|Pittsburgh
