Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

August 22, 2019 11:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Major League Baseball
Thursday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -185 San Francisco +170
Washington -207 at PITTSBURGH +187
at ATLANTA -265 Miami +235
at ST. LOUIS -137 Colorado +127
American League
Tampa Bay -205 at BALTIMORE +185
at HOUSTON -495 Detroit +465
Texas -113 at CHICAGO +103
New York -112 at OAKLAND +102
Interleague
at NY METS -127 Cleveland +117
at LA DODGERS -228 Toronto +208
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Florida (47) Miami
Arizona 13 11 (74) at HAWAII
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CINCINNATI 3 (42) NY Giants
Washington +2½ 3 (41) at ATLANTA
at NEW ENGLAND (42) Carolina
Baltimore +2½ 5 (35½) at PHILADELPHIA
Green Bay PK 2 (39) Oakland
at MIAMI 3 (37½) Jacksonville
Friday
Cleveland PK 3 (42½) at TAMPA BAY
Buffalo +2½ 2 (42) at DETROIT
Saturday
at MINNESOTA 7 (42½) Arizona
at INDIANAPOLIS (38) Chicago
at DALLAS PK (40) Houston
New Orleans PK 3 (42½) at NY JETS
at KANSAS CITY 4 (43½) San Francisco
at LA RAMS 2 1 (36½) Denver
Seattle +1 (40½) at LA CHARGERS
Sunday
at TENNESSEE 3 (40) Pittsburgh

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Robotic Process Automation (RPA),...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff