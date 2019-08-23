Major League Baseball Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO -140 Washington +130 Philadelphia -120 at MIAMI +110 Cincinnati -108 at PITTSBURGH -102 at MILWAUKEE -106 Arizona -104 at NEW YORK -114 Atlanta +104 at ST. LOUIS -185 Colorado +170 American League at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF at HOUSTON -240 LA Angels +220 at MINNESOTA -310 Detroit +280 at CLEVELAND -325 Kansas City +295 at CHICAGO -118 Texas +108 at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF Interleague at LA DODGERS -149 NY Yankees +139 Boston -110 at SAN DIEGO +100 at OAKLAND -130 San Francisco +120 College Football Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Florida 7½ 7 (46) Miami Arizona 13 11 (73½) at HAWAII NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ 6 (43) Arizona at INDIANAPOLIS 3½ 2½ (37) Chicago at DALLAS 2½ PK (40) Houston New Orleans PK 3 (42) at NY JETS at KANSAS CITY 4 3½ (45) San Francisco at LA RAMS 2 1½ (35½) Denver Seattle +1 3 (40½) at LA CHARGERS Sunday at TENNESSEE 3 2½ (40) Pittsburgh

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

