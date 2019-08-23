Listen Live Sports

August 23, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Saturday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO -140 Washington +130
Philadelphia -120 at MIAMI +110
Cincinnati -108 at PITTSBURGH -102
at MILWAUKEE -106 Arizona -104
at NEW YORK -114 Atlanta +104
at ST. LOUIS -185 Colorado +170
American League
at BALTIMORE OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at HOUSTON -240 LA Angels +220
at MINNESOTA -310 Detroit +280
at CLEVELAND -325 Kansas City +295
at CHICAGO -118 Texas +108
at SEATTLE OFF Toronto OFF
Interleague
at LA DODGERS -149 NY Yankees +139
Boston -110 at SAN DIEGO +100
at OAKLAND -130 San Francisco +120
College Football
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Florida 7 (46) Miami
Arizona 13 11 (73½) at HAWAII
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at MINNESOTA 6 (43) Arizona
at INDIANAPOLIS (37) Chicago
at DALLAS PK (40) Houston
New Orleans PK 3 (42) at NY JETS
at KANSAS CITY 4 (45) San Francisco
at LA RAMS 2 (35½) Denver
Seattle +1 3 (40½) at LA CHARGERS
Sunday
at TENNESSEE 3 (40) Pittsburgh

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

