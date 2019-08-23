|Major League Baseball
|Saturday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO
|-140
|Washington
|+130
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at
|MIAMI
|+110
|Cincinnati
|-108
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|-102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-106
|Arizona
|-104
|at NEW YORK
|-114
|Atlanta
|+104
|at ST. LOUIS
|-185
|Colorado
|+170
|American League
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-240
|LA
|Angels
|+220
|at MINNESOTA
|-310
|Detroit
|+280
|at CLEVELAND
|-325
|Kansas
|City
|+295
|at CHICAGO
|-118
|Texas
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Toronto
|OFF
|Interleague
|at LA DODGERS
|-149
|NY
|Yankees
|+139
|Boston
|-110
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+100
|at OAKLAND
|-130
|San
|Francisco
|+120
|College Football
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Florida
|7½
|7
|(46)
|Miami
|Arizona
|13
|11
|(73½)
|at
|HAWAII
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MINNESOTA
|4½
|6
|(43)
|Arizona
|at INDIANAPOLIS
|3½
|2½
|(37)
|Chicago
|at DALLAS
|2½
|PK
|(40)
|Houston
|New Orleans
|PK
|3
|(42)
|at
|NY
|JETS
|at KANSAS CITY
|4
|3½
|(45)
|San
|Francisco
|at LA RAMS
|2
|1½
|(35½)
|Denver
|Seattle
|+1
|3
|(40½)
|at
|LA
|CHARGERS
|Sunday
|at TENNESSEE
|3
|2½
|(40)
|Pittsburgh
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
