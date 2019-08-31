Listen Live Sports

August 31, 2019
 
Major League Baseball
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON -248 Miami +228
at ST. LOUIS 143 Cincinnati +133
Cincinnati -113 at ST. LOUIS +103
at CHICAGO -149 Milwaukee +139
Pittsburgh -114 at COLORADO +104
at SAN FRANCISCO -106 San Diego -104
at ARIZONA OFF LA Dodgers OFF
New York -115 at PHILADELPHIA +105
American League
at NEW YORK -131 Oakland +121
Houston -285 at TORONTO +255
Minnesota -200 at DETROIT +180
at TAMPA BAY -185 Cleveland +170
at KANSAS CITY -120 Baltimore +110
at TEXAS -166 Seattle +156
at LA ANGELS -105 Boston -105
Interleague
at ATLANTA -148 Chicago WS +138
College Football
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA 23½ 23 (80) Houston
Monday
Notre Dame 20 18 (55) at LOUISVILLE
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at CHICAGO 3 (46) Green Bay
Sunday 9/8
at MINNESOTA 5 (47) Atlanta
at PHILADELPHIA (46) Washington
at NY JETS 3 3 (40) Buffalo
Baltimore 3 5 (37½) at MIAMI
at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (49½) San Francisco
Kansas City 5 (52) at JACKSONVILLE
at CLEVELAND (45½) Tennessee
LA Rams 3 3 (50½) at CAROLINA
Detroit 1 (47½) at ARIZONA
at SEATTLE 7 (44) Cincinnati
at LA CHARGERS 3 (43½) Indianapolis
at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (51) Pittsburgh
Monday 9/9
at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (53½) Houston
at OAKLAND 3 PK (43) Denver

