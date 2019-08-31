Major League Baseball Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -248 Miami +228 at ST. LOUIS 143 Cincinnati +133 Cincinnati -113 at ST. LOUIS +103 at CHICAGO -149 Milwaukee +139 Pittsburgh -114 at COLORADO +104 at SAN FRANCISCO -106 San Diego -104 at ARIZONA OFF LA Dodgers OFF New York -115 at PHILADELPHIA +105 American League at NEW YORK -131 Oakland +121 Houston -285 at TORONTO +255 Minnesota -200 at DETROIT +180 at TAMPA BAY -185 Cleveland +170 at KANSAS CITY -120 Baltimore +110 at TEXAS -166 Seattle +156 at LA ANGELS -105 Boston -105 Interleague at ATLANTA -148 Chicago WS +138 College Football Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA 23½ 23 (80) Houston Monday Notre Dame 20 18 (55) at LOUISVILLE NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CHICAGO 3½ 3 (46) Green Bay Sunday 9/8 at MINNESOTA 5 3½ (47) Atlanta at PHILADELPHIA 7½ 8½ (46) Washington at NY JETS 3 3 (40) Buffalo Baltimore 3 5 (37½) at MIAMI at TAMPA BAY 2 1 (49½) San Francisco Kansas City 5 3½ (52) at JACKSONVILLE at CLEVELAND 3½ 5½ (45½) Tennessee LA Rams 3 3 (50½) at CAROLINA Detroit 1 2½ (47½) at ARIZONA at SEATTLE 7 9½ (44) Cincinnati at LA CHARGERS 3 6½ (43½) Indianapolis at DALLAS 6 7 (45½) NY Giants at NEW ENGLAND 7½ 6 (51) Pittsburgh Monday 9/9 at NEW ORLEANS 7 7 (53½) Houston at OAKLAND 3 PK (43) Denver

