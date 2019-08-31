|Major League Baseball
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|-248
|Miami
|+228
|at ST. LOUIS
|143
|Cincinnati
|+133
|Cincinnati
|-113
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+103
|at CHICAGO
|-149
|Milwaukee
|+139
|Pittsburgh
|-114
|at
|COLORADO
|+104
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-106
|San
|Diego
|-104
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|LA
|Dodgers
|OFF
|New York
|-115
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+105
|American League
|at NEW YORK
|-131
|Oakland
|+121
|Houston
|-285
|at
|TORONTO
|+255
|Minnesota
|-200
|at
|DETROIT
|+180
|at TAMPA BAY
|-185
|Cleveland
|+170
|at KANSAS CITY
|-120
|Baltimore
|+110
|at TEXAS
|-166
|Seattle
|+156
|at LA ANGELS
|-105
|Boston
|-105
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-148
|Chicago
|WS
|+138
|College Football
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA
|23½
|23
|(80)
|Houston
|Monday
|Notre Dame
|20
|18
|(55)
|at
|LOUISVILLE
|NFL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CHICAGO
|3½
|3
|(46)
|Green
|Bay
|Sunday 9/8
|at MINNESOTA
|5
|3½
|(47)
|Atlanta
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7½
|8½
|(46)
|Washington
|at NY JETS
|3
|3
|(40)
|Buffalo
|Baltimore
|3
|5
|(37½)
|at
|MIAMI
|at TAMPA BAY
|2
|1
|(49½)
|San
|Francisco
|Kansas City
|5
|3½
|(52)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|5½
|(45½)
|Tennessee
|LA Rams
|3
|3
|(50½)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Detroit
|1
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|ARIZONA
|at SEATTLE
|7
|9½
|(44)
|Cincinnati
|at LA CHARGERS
|3
|6½
|(43½)
|Indianapolis
|at DALLAS
|6
|7
|(45½)
|NY
|Giants
|at NEW ENGLAND
|7½
|6
|(51)
|Pittsburgh
|Monday 9/9
|at NEW ORLEANS
|7
|7
|(53½)
|Houston
|at OAKLAND
|3
|PK
|(43)
|Denver
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
