Quintero scores 8th goal of season, Minnesota beats Rapids

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Darwin Quintero scored his eighth goal of the season, Vito Mannone had his ninth shutout and Minnesota United beat the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (12-8-5) set a club record for wins in a season. The Loons had 10 victories in their inaugural campaign in 2017 and 11 in 2018.

Quintero scored in the 39th minute by getting it past goalkeeper Clint Irwin on a one-on-one opportunity. Moments earlier, Irwin dove to his right to deny Quintero’s penalty-kick attempt.

Mannone is two shutouts behind league-leader Brad Guzan of Atlanta United.

Abu Danladi had two good scoring opportunities late for Minnesota, but his header hit the crossbar in the 78th and his breakaway strike was blocked by Irwin in the 90th.

Minnesota trails first-place Los Angeles FC by 14 points. Colorado (7-13-5) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

