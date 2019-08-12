Listen Live Sports

Racism: UEFA sanctions Partizan Belgrade, Lokomotiv Plovdiv

August 12, 2019 12:14 pm
 
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has punished Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade and Bulgaria’s Lokomotiv Plovdiv following incidents of racism at their Europa League matches last week.

Partizan Belgrade will have to play its next two home matches in UEFA competitions behind closed doors because of the racist behavior of its supporters during the 3-1 win over Turkish club Malatyaspor in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv will have a partial closure of its stadium for its next home match following racist behavior by fans during a 1-0 loss to French club Strasbourg.

European soccer’s governing body has ordered Lokomotiv to close the Tribuna Sportclub sector and display a banner with the UEFA logo and the wording “#EqualGame.”

The second leg matches are on Thursday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

