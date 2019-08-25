Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Raiders place RB Doug Martin on IR, sign DT Corey Liuget

August 25, 2019 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have placed running back Doug Martin on injured reserve and signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget.

The team also announced Sunday it has signed linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams and released long snapper Andrew DePaola.

The nature of Martin’s injury was not immediately known, but he was used sparingly in the preseason after leading the Raiders with 723 yards rushing last year. The 30-year-old Martin spent his first six NFL seasons with Tampa Bay before signing with Oakland last offseason. He re-signed with the Raiders in May after Isaiah Crowell was lost for the season with a knee injury.

Liuget played his first eight years with the Chargers. He has 24 career sacks, 274 tackles, 20 passes defensed and six forced fumbles.

Advertisement

Allen-Williams joins the team as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

DePaola joined the Raiders last season, and has also had stints with Chicago and Tampa Bay.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow