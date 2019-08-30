Raiders-Seahawks Stats

|Oakland
|3
|3
|3
|6—15
|Seattle
|7
|7
|0
|3—17
|First Quarter
Sea_T.Wright 39 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 12:23.
Oak_FG Carlson 43, 8:07.
Sea_Hollister 11 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 8:15.
Oak_FG Carlson 20, :00.
Oak_FG Carlson 23, 3:05.
Sea_FG Myers 40, 14:55.
Oak_J.Butler 3 run (pass failed), 1:43.
A_68,461.
|Oak
|Sea
|First downs
|21
|9
|Total Net Yards
|328
|214
|Rushes-yards
|34-114
|28-134
|Passing
|214
|80
|Punt Returns
|3-12
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-81
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|29-40-0
|5-14-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-22
|3-31
|Punts
|5-48.6
|8-45.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-37
|10-109
|Time of Possession
|37:30
|22:30
RUSHING_Oakland, M.Brown 15-79, J.Butler 14-17, Gafford 2-10, Peterman 3-8. Seattle, Prosise 5-42, Homer 6-42, Scarbrough 6-18, X.Turner 1-16, Reynolds 1-7, Lynch 5-6, G.Smith 1-2, T.Wright 1-1, McKissic 2-0.
PASSING_Oakland, Glennon 9-13-0-78, Peterman 20-27-0-158. Seattle, G.Smith 4-7-0-107, Lynch 1-7-0-4.
RECEIVING_Oakland, Doss 6-63, Hatcher 6-54, Ateman 5-49, J.Butler 5-24, Gafford 3-27, M.Brown 1-6, Willson 1-6, P.Butler 1-6, K.Smith 1-1. Seattle, Ferguson 1-41, T.Wright 1-39, Reynolds 1-16, Hollister 1-11, Scarbrough 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 42.
