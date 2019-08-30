Listen Live Sports

Raiders-Seahawks Stats

August 30, 2019
 
Oakland 3 3 3 6—15
Seattle 7 7 0 3—17
First Quarter

Sea_T.Wright 39 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 12:23.

Oak_FG Carlson 43, 8:07.

Second Quarter

Sea_Hollister 11 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 8:15.

Oak_FG Carlson 20, :00.

Third Quarter

Oak_FG Carlson 23, 3:05.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 40, 14:55.

Oak_J.Butler 3 run (pass failed), 1:43.

A_68,461.

___

Oak Sea
First downs 21 9
Total Net Yards 328 214
Rushes-yards 34-114 28-134
Passing 214 80
Punt Returns 3-12 1-5
Kickoff Returns 0-0 4-81
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 29-40-0 5-14-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 3-31
Punts 5-48.6 8-45.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-37 10-109
Time of Possession 37:30 22:30

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Oakland, M.Brown 15-79, J.Butler 14-17, Gafford 2-10, Peterman 3-8. Seattle, Prosise 5-42, Homer 6-42, Scarbrough 6-18, X.Turner 1-16, Reynolds 1-7, Lynch 5-6, G.Smith 1-2, T.Wright 1-1, McKissic 2-0.

PASSING_Oakland, Glennon 9-13-0-78, Peterman 20-27-0-158. Seattle, G.Smith 4-7-0-107, Lynch 1-7-0-4.

RECEIVING_Oakland, Doss 6-63, Hatcher 6-54, Ateman 5-49, J.Butler 5-24, Gafford 3-27, M.Brown 1-6, Willson 1-6, P.Butler 1-6, K.Smith 1-1. Seattle, Ferguson 1-41, T.Wright 1-39, Reynolds 1-16, Hollister 1-11, Scarbrough 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Oakland, Carlson 42.

