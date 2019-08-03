Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Raiders sign free-agent running back Mack Brown

August 3, 2019 2:02 pm
 
NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have signed running back Mack Brown, a free agent who spent part of last season on the Washington Redskins’ practice squad.

Brown has also played for Minnesota, appearing in 13 games over three seasons. For his career, he has 16 rush attempts for 111 yards and one score, while adding two receptions for 9 yards.

The 27-year-old Brown is 5-foot-11 and 213 pounds. He played at college in Florida and was not drafted.

The Raiders on Saturday also waived guard Lukayus McNeil, who signed with the team this past spring as an undrafted free agent.

