Rams-Raiders Stats

L.A. Rams 0 3 0 0— 3 Oakland 7 0 7 0—14 First Quarter

Oak_Washington 7 run (Carlson kick), 8:47.

Second Quarter

La_FG Zuerlein 36, 1:57.

Third Quarter

Oak_Doss 3 pass from Peterman (Carlson kick), 10:37.

A_48,715.

Advertisement

___

La Oak First downs 10 21 Total Net Yards 190 407 Rushes-yards 22-57 31-149 Passing 133 258 Punt Returns 2-5 7-26 Kickoff Returns 3-58 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-50 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 15-28-0 26-37-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-5 2-8 Punts 9-48.2 7-42.7 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 12-95 11-127 Time of Possession 24:33 35:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Los Angeles, Henderson 6-13, Wolford 2-12, Colburn 5-11, Kelly 3-10, Bra.Allen 5-8, Bortles 1-3. Oakland, Peterman 3-56, Mac.Brown 9-37, J.Butler 11-29, Washington 6-24, Gafford 1-3, Hatcher 1-0.

PASSING_Los Angeles, Bortles 3-8-0-50, Bra.Allen 6-12-0-34, Wolford 6-8-0-54. Oakland, Glennon 17-25-2-200, Peterman 9-12-0-66.

RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Hodge 3-48, Webster 3-27, Bachman 2-24, Kelly 2-2, Mundt 1-23, Thomas 1-12, Natson 1-4, Lloyd 1-3, Henderson 1-(minus 5). Oakland, J.Butler 4-25, Ingold 4-22, Grant 3-32, Hatcher 2-45, J.Nelson 2-43, Washington 2-21, Carrier 2-14, Doss 2-9, Ateman 1-19, Pierson-El 1-14, Lasley 1-11, Moreau 1-8, Gafford 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.