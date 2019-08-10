Rams-Raiders Stats

|L.A. Rams
|0
|3
|0
|0—
|3
|Oakland
|7
|0
|7
|0—14
|First Quarter
Oak_Washington 7 run (Carlson kick), 8:47.
La_FG Zuerlein 36, 1:57.
Oak_Doss 3 pass from Peterman (Carlson kick), 10:37.
A_48,715.
___
|La
|Oak
|First downs
|10
|21
|Total Net Yards
|190
|407
|Rushes-yards
|22-57
|31-149
|Passing
|133
|258
|Punt Returns
|2-5
|7-26
|Kickoff Returns
|3-58
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-50
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-28-0
|26-37-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|2-8
|Punts
|9-48.2
|7-42.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-95
|11-127
|Time of Possession
|24:33
|35:27
___
RUSHING_Los Angeles, Henderson 6-13, Wolford 2-12, Colburn 5-11, Kelly 3-10, Bra.Allen 5-8, Bortles 1-3. Oakland, Peterman 3-56, Mac.Brown 9-37, J.Butler 11-29, Washington 6-24, Gafford 1-3, Hatcher 1-0.
PASSING_Los Angeles, Bortles 3-8-0-50, Bra.Allen 6-12-0-34, Wolford 6-8-0-54. Oakland, Glennon 17-25-2-200, Peterman 9-12-0-66.
RECEIVING_Los Angeles, Hodge 3-48, Webster 3-27, Bachman 2-24, Kelly 2-2, Mundt 1-23, Thomas 1-12, Natson 1-4, Lloyd 1-3, Henderson 1-(minus 5). Oakland, J.Butler 4-25, Ingold 4-22, Grant 3-32, Hatcher 2-45, J.Nelson 2-43, Washington 2-21, Carrier 2-14, Doss 2-9, Ateman 1-19, Pierson-El 1-14, Lasley 1-11, Moreau 1-8, Gafford 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.