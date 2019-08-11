Listen Live Sports

Rangers 1, Brewers 0

August 11, 2019 4:51 pm
 
Texas Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 2 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 0 0 0
Da.Sntn 1b 4 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0
W.Clhun lf 3 1 0 0 Braun lf 4 0 2 0
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Grandal 1b 4 0 0 0
DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 Pina c 3 0 1 0
Knr-Flf 3b 3 0 1 1 Grisham rf 3 0 0 0
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 H.Perez ss 3 0 1 0
Minor p 3 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0
Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Yelich ph 1 0 0 0
Jffress p 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 31 0 4 0
Texas 000 000 100—1
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Texas 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Odor (21), H.Perez (8). SB_Cain (14). SF_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor W,11-6 8 4 0 0 1 11
Leclerc S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
Lyles L,7-8 7 3 1 1 4 9
Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:28. A_44,411 (41,900).

