Rangers 1, Brewers 0

|Texas
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Sntn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Clhun lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Knr-Flf 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Grisham rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Minor p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Leclerc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Texas 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Odor (21), H.Perez (8). SB_Cain (14). SF_Kiner-Falefa (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor W,11-6
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Leclerc S,8-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|Lyles L,7-8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Claudio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:28. A_44,411 (41,900).
