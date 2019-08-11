Rangers 1, Brewers 0

Texas Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo rf 2 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 0 0 0 Da.Sntn 1b 4 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 3 1 0 0 Braun lf 4 0 2 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Grandal 1b 4 0 0 0 DShelds cf 4 0 0 0 Pina c 3 0 1 0 Knr-Flf 3b 3 0 1 1 Grisham rf 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 H.Perez ss 3 0 1 0 Minor p 3 0 0 0 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 31 0 4 0

Texas 000 000 100—1 Milwaukee 000 000 000—0

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Texas 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Odor (21), H.Perez (8). SB_Cain (14). SF_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor W,11-6 8 4 0 0 1 11 Leclerc S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Milwaukee Lyles L,7-8 7 3 1 1 4 9 Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 2 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:28. A_44,411 (41,900).

