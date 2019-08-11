Rangers 1, Brewers 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.274
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.258
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Mathis c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.162
|Minor p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Leclerc p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|4
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Grandal 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Pina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Grisham rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Perez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Lyles p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.069
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Yelich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.335
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|1
|12
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
a-struck out for Claudio in the 8th.
LOB_Texas 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Odor (21), Perez (8). RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (14). SB_Cain (14). SF_Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Odor, Minor); Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Braun, Grisham). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Moustakas. LIDP_Mathis.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Grandal).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 11-6
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|103
|2.90
|Leclerc, S, 8-11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.35
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 7-8
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4
|9
|106
|4.71
|Claudio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.07
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.75
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:28. A_44,411 (41,900).
