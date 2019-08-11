Rangers 1, Brewers 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .274 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284 Calhoun lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .275 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .258 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .228 Mathis c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .162 Minor p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 1 4 1 4 12

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Braun lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Grandal 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Pina c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214 Grisham rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Perez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237 Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .069 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .335 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 0 4 0 1 12

Texas 000 000 100—1 4 0 Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-struck out for Claudio in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Odor (21), Perez (8). RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (14). SB_Cain (14). SF_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Odor, Minor); Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Braun, Grisham). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Moustakas. LIDP_Mathis.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Grandal).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 11-6 8 4 0 0 1 11 103 2.90 Leclerc, S, 8-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.35 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 7-8 7 3 1 1 4 9 106 4.71 Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.07 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.75

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:28. A_44,411 (41,900).

