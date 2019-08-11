Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 1, Brewers 0

August 11, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .274
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .284
Calhoun lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .275
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205
DeShields cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .258
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .228
Mathis c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .162
Minor p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Leclerc p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 4 1 4 12
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Braun lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Grandal 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Pina c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Grisham rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Perez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237
Lyles p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .069
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Yelich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .335
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 1 12
Texas 000 000 100—1 4 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 4 0

a-struck out for Claudio in the 8th.

LOB_Texas 6, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Odor (21), Perez (8). RBIs_Kiner-Falefa (14). SB_Cain (14). SF_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Odor, Minor); Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Braun, Grisham). RISP_Texas 0 for 4; Milwaukee 0 for 6.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Moustakas. LIDP_Mathis.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Grandal).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 11-6 8 4 0 0 1 11 103 2.90
Leclerc, S, 8-11 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 4.35
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 7-8 7 3 1 1 4 9 106 4.71
Claudio 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.07
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.75

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:28. A_44,411 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter