Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 1, Indians 0

August 5, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0
Da.Sntn cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Mercado cf 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0
Mazara rf 3 0 1 1 Puig rf 4 0 2 0
DShelds pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Jo.Rmir 3b 4 0 1 0
W.Clhun lf 4 0 1 0 Luplow lf 3 0 2 0
Hineman rf 0 0 0 0 Naquin pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0
Frsythe 1b 2 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Knr-Flf 3b 3 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 0 1 0
Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 33 0 8 0
Texas 000 100 000—1
Cleveland 000 000 000—0

DP_Texas 1, Cleveland 2. LOB_Texas 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_W.Calhoun (9), Mathis (7), Jo.Ramirez (27). 3B_Andrus (4). SB_Luplow (3). SF_Mazara (5). S_Naquin (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor W,10-6 7 7 0 0 1 7
Chavez H,8 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leclerc S,7-10 1 1 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Civale L,1-1 6 3 1 1 1 7
Clippard 2 1 0 0 1 1
H.Wood 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Clippard (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.

Advertisement

T_2:49. A_17,690 (35,225).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima