Rangers 1, Indians 0

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .279 D.Santana cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .321 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285 Mazara rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .267 2-DeShields pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282 Heineman rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .209 Forsythe 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Mathis c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .168 Totals 29 1 5 1 2 10

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304 Mercado cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281 Puig rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Luplow lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .271 1-Naquin pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Totals 33 0 8 0 1 8

Texas 000 100 000—1 5 0 Cleveland 000 000 000—0 8 0

1-ran for Luplow in the 7th. 2-ran for Mazara in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Calhoun (9), Mathis (7), Ramirez (27). 3B_Andrus (4). RBIs_Mazara (58). SB_Luplow (3). SF_Mazara. S_Naquin.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (D.Santana); Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Ramirez 2, Reyes). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 7.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa 2, Puig.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Forsythe); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Lindor, C.Santana), (Ramirez, Kipnis, C.Santana).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Minor, W, 10-6 7 7 0 0 1 7 112 3.06 Chavez, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.36 Leclerc, S, 7-10 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.44 Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, L, 1-1 6 3 1 1 1 7 89 0.75 Clippard 2 1 0 0 1 1 28 2.88 Wood 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.40

HBP_Clippard (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:49. A_17,690 (35,225).

