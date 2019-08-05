Rangers 1, Indians 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.279
|D.Santana cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Andrus ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|2-DeShields pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Heineman rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Forsythe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|2
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Mercado cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|1-Naquin pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Totals
|33
|0
|8
|0
|1
|8
|Texas
|000
|100
|000—1
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
1-ran for Luplow in the 7th. 2-ran for Mazara in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Calhoun (9), Mathis (7), Ramirez (27). 3B_Andrus (4). RBIs_Mazara (58). SB_Luplow (3). SF_Mazara. S_Naquin.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (D.Santana); Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Ramirez 2, Reyes). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 7.
GIDP_Kiner-Falefa 2, Puig.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Forsythe); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Lindor, C.Santana), (Ramirez, Kipnis, C.Santana).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, W, 10-6
|7
|7
|0
|0
|1
|7
|112
|3.06
|Chavez, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.36
|Leclerc, S, 7-10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.44
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 1-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|89
|0.75
|Clippard
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.88
|Wood
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.40
HBP_Clippard (Choo).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_2:49. A_17,690 (35,225).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.