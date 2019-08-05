Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rangers 1, Indians 0

August 5, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .279
D.Santana cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .321
Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285
Mazara rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .267
2-DeShields pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .282
Heineman rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .209
Forsythe 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Mathis c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .168
Totals 29 1 5 1 2 10
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .304
Mercado cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288
C.Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281
Puig rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Ramirez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Luplow lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .271
1-Naquin pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Kipnis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Totals 33 0 8 0 1 8
Texas 000 100 000—1 5 0
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 8 0

1-ran for Luplow in the 7th. 2-ran for Mazara in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Calhoun (9), Mathis (7), Ramirez (27). 3B_Andrus (4). RBIs_Mazara (58). SB_Luplow (3). SF_Mazara. S_Naquin.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (D.Santana); Cleveland 4 (Lindor, Ramirez 2, Reyes). RISP_Texas 0 for 3; Cleveland 0 for 7.

Advertisement

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa 2, Puig.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Forsythe); Cleveland 2 (Kipnis, Lindor, C.Santana), (Ramirez, Kipnis, C.Santana).

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, W, 10-6 7 7 0 0 1 7 112 3.06
Chavez, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.36
Leclerc, S, 7-10 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 4.44
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale, L, 1-1 6 3 1 1 1 7 89 0.75
Clippard 2 1 0 0 1 1 28 2.88
Wood 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.40

HBP_Clippard (Choo).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_2:49. A_17,690 (35,225).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima