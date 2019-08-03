Listen Live Sports

Rangers 5, Tigers 4, 10 innings,

August 3, 2019 11:57 pm
 
Detroit Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 DShelds cf 3 1 1 1
Goodrum 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 Da.Sntn 1b 5 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr dh 5 2 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 2 1
Dixon lf 4 1 2 0 Pence dh 5 0 0 0
H.Cstro 3b 5 0 1 2 W.Clhun lf 5 1 1 1
Cndlrio 1b 3 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 2 1
Dmritte rf 3 0 0 0 Hineman rf 3 0 0 0
J.Rgers c 4 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 3b 4 1 1 0
Mercer ss 3 0 2 0 Trevino c 3 1 1 1
G.Bckhm ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Choo ph 0 0 0 0
Mathis c 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 8 4 Totals 35 5 8 5
Detroit 200 020 000 0—4
Texas 001 100 200 1—5

E_Kiner-Falefa (2), Demeritte (1). DP_Texas 3. LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 8. 2B_J.Jones (18), Dixon (12), Mercer (8), DeShields (10), Andrus (22), Kiner-Falefa (8). 3B_Dixon (1). HR_Mi.Cabrera (7), W.Calhoun (8), Odor (20). CS_Odor (8). SF_Andrus (7). S_DeShields (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 9
B.Farmer BS,3 1 1-3 1 2 0 0 1
Hardy 1 0 0 0 2 1
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ni.Ramirez L,5-4 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Texas
Sampson 4 2-3 7 4 4 4 2
Guerrieri 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
B.Martin 2 0 0 0 1 2
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Leclerc W,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Sampson (Dixon), by Boyd (Odor), by Rosenthal (Choo). WP_Guerrieri.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:35. A_30,292 (49,115).

