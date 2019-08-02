Listen Live Sports

Rangers 5, Tigers 4

August 2, 2019 11:17 pm
 
Detroit Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Jones cf 4 2 2 0 Choo rf 4 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 5 1 3 1 Da.Sntn 1b 3 2 2 1
Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 1 1 Andrus ss 4 0 2 1
G.Bckhm pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Pence dh 4 1 2 2
Dixon ph-dh 0 0 0 0 W.Clhun lf 4 0 0 0
Cndlrio 1b 5 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 1 1 1
H.Cstro 3b 4 0 2 1 Hineman cf 4 0 2 0
V.Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 Knr-Flf 3b 4 0 1 0
Dmritte rf 2 1 1 0 Mathis c 4 1 2 0
J.Rgers c 4 0 0 0
Mercer ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 9 3 Totals 35 5 12 5
Detroit 100 000 012—4
Texas 101 110 10x—5

E_Mercer 2 (5). DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 7. 2B_Goodrum (21), Andrus (21), Mathis (6). 3B_Demeritte (1), Da.Santana (6). HR_Pence (16), Odor (19). SB_H.Castro (3), Demeritte (1). SF_Da.Santana (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Alexander L,0-2 5 2-3 10 4 4 0 4
Ed.Jimenez 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
G.Soto 1 1 0 0 0 0
Texas
Lynn W,14-6 7 4 1 1 2 10
Chavez 1 3 1 1 0 1
Leclerc S,6-9 1 2 2 2 2 0

WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:52. A_26,884 (49,115).

