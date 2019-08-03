Listen Live Sports

Rangers 5, Tigers 4

August 3, 2019 11:58 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .233
Goodrum 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Cabrera dh 5 2 2 2 0 0 .282
Dixon lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .260
Castro 3b 5 0 1 2 0 0 .293
Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .201
Demeritte rf 3 0 0 0 2 3 .200
Rogers c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
Mercer ss 3 0 2 0 0 0 .221
a-Beckham ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .202
Totals 36 4 8 4 6 9
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .266
Santana 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .324
Andrus ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .286
Pence dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .293
Calhoun lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .285
Odor 2b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .212
Heineman rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .233
Trevino c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333
b-Choo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .168
Totals 35 5 8 5 3 12
Detroit 200 020 000 0—4 8 1
Texas 001 100 200 1—5 8 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Mercer in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Trevino in the 9th.

E_Demeritte (1), Kiner-Falefa (2). LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 8. 2B_Jones (18), Dixon (12), Mercer (8), DeShields (10), Andrus (22), Kiner-Falefa (8). 3B_Dixon (1). HR_Cabrera (7), off Sampson; Calhoun (8), off Boyd; Odor (20), off Ramirez. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (43), Castro 2 (19), DeShields (22), Andrus (53), Calhoun (21), Odor (64), Trevino (1). CS_Odor (8). SF_Andrus. S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Cabrera 2, Demeritte, Rogers 2); Texas 3 (Andrus, Pence 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Texas 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Cabrera, Castro, Candelario.

DP_Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Santana), (Sampson, Andrus, Santana), (Odor, Andrus, Santana).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 9 99 3.91
Farmer, BS, 3-3 1 1-3 1 2 0 0 1 19 3.38
Hardy 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 4.33
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 11.30
Ramirez, L, 5-4 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.75
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sampson 4 2-3 7 4 4 4 2 90 5.42
Guerrieri 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 30 5.00
Martin 2 0 0 0 1 2 25 4.71
Chavez 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.42
Leclerc, W, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.53

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0, Guerrieri 2-0. HBP_Sampson (Dixon), Boyd (Odor), Rosenthal (Choo). WP_Guerrieri.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_3:35. A_30,292 (49,115).

