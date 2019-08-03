Rangers 5, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Goodrum 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Cabrera dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.282
|Dixon lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Castro 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.293
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.201
|Demeritte rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.200
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|a-Beckham ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|Totals
|36
|4
|8
|4
|6
|9
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.266
|Santana 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.324
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Pence dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|Calhoun lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.212
|Heineman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|b-Choo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|3
|12
|Detroit
|200
|020
|000
|0—4
|8
|1
|Texas
|001
|100
|200
|1—5
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Mercer in the 8th. b-hit by pitch for Trevino in the 9th.
E_Demeritte (1), Kiner-Falefa (2). LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 8. 2B_Jones (18), Dixon (12), Mercer (8), DeShields (10), Andrus (22), Kiner-Falefa (8). 3B_Dixon (1). HR_Cabrera (7), off Sampson; Calhoun (8), off Boyd; Odor (20), off Ramirez. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (43), Castro 2 (19), DeShields (22), Andrus (53), Calhoun (21), Odor (64), Trevino (1). CS_Odor (8). SF_Andrus. S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Cabrera 2, Demeritte, Rogers 2); Texas 3 (Andrus, Pence 2). RISP_Detroit 2 for 9; Texas 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Cabrera, Castro, Candelario.
DP_Texas 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Santana), (Sampson, Andrus, Santana), (Odor, Andrus, Santana).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|99
|3.91
|Farmer, BS, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.38
|Hardy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|4.33
|Rosenthal
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|11.30
|Ramirez, L, 5-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.75
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sampson
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|4
|2
|90
|5.42
|Guerrieri
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|30
|5.00
|Martin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|4.71
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.42
|Leclerc, W, 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.53
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 1-0, Guerrieri 2-0. HBP_Sampson (Dixon), Boyd (Odor), Rosenthal (Choo). WP_Guerrieri.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:35. A_30,292 (49,115).
