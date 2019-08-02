Rangers 5, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.233
|Goodrum 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.280
|1-Beckham pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|a-Dixon ph-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Candelario 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Castro 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Reyes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Demeritte rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Rogers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Mercer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|3
|4
|11
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Santana 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.330
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Pence dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Heineman cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Mathis c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Totals
|35
|5
|12
|5
|0
|5
|Detroit
|100
|000
|012—4
|9
|2
|Texas
|101
|110
|10x—5
|12
|0
a-walked for Beckham in the 9th.
1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.
E_Mercer 2 (5). LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 7. 2B_Goodrum (21), Andrus (21), Mathis (6). 3B_Demeritte (1), Santana (6). HR_Odor (19), off Alexander; Pence (16), off E.Jimenez. RBIs_Goodrum (37), Cabrera (41), Castro (17), Santana (47), Andrus (52), Pence 2 (53), Odor (63). SB_Castro (3), Demeritte (1). SF_Santana.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (Goodrum, Candelario 2, Reyes 3, Mercer); Texas 3 (Choo, Santana, Odor). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Texas 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Andrus, Choo, Pence. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa 2.
DP_Detroit 2 (Mercer, Goodrum, Candelario), (Goodrum, Candelario).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 0-2
|5
|2-3
|10
|4
|4
|0
|4
|85
|4.50
|E.Jimenez
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|7.94
|Soto
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|7.25
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, W, 14-6
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|10
|115
|3.71
|Chavez
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|4.48
|Leclerc, S, 6-9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|24
|4.62
Inherited runners-scored_E.Jimenez 2-0. WP_Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:52. A_26,884 (49,115).
