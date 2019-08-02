Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Rangers 5, Tigers 4

August 2, 2019 11:17 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .233
Goodrum 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .251
Cabrera dh 4 0 1 1 0 3 .280
1-Beckham pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
a-Dixon ph-dh 0 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Candelario 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .204
Castro 3b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .296
Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Demeritte rf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .500
Rogers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Mercer ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Totals 36 4 9 3 4 11
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Santana 1b 3 2 2 1 0 0 .330
Andrus ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .284
Pence dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .299
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Odor 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .208
Heineman cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .500
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Mathis c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .168
Totals 35 5 12 5 0 5
Detroit 100 000 012—4 9 2
Texas 101 110 10x—5 12 0

a-walked for Beckham in the 9th.

1-ran for Cabrera in the 8th.

E_Mercer 2 (5). LOB_Detroit 9, Texas 7. 2B_Goodrum (21), Andrus (21), Mathis (6). 3B_Demeritte (1), Santana (6). HR_Odor (19), off Alexander; Pence (16), off E.Jimenez. RBIs_Goodrum (37), Cabrera (41), Castro (17), Santana (47), Andrus (52), Pence 2 (53), Odor (63). SB_Castro (3), Demeritte (1). SF_Santana.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (Goodrum, Candelario 2, Reyes 3, Mercer); Texas 3 (Choo, Santana, Odor). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Texas 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Choo, Pence. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa 2.

DP_Detroit 2 (Mercer, Goodrum, Candelario), (Goodrum, Candelario).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Alexander, L, 0-2 5 2-3 10 4 4 0 4 85 4.50
E.Jimenez 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 19 7.94
Soto 1 1 0 0 0 0 9 7.25
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, W, 14-6 7 4 1 1 2 10 115 3.71
Chavez 1 3 1 1 0 1 25 4.48
Leclerc, S, 6-9 1 2 2 2 2 0 24 4.62

Inherited runners-scored_E.Jimenez 2-0. WP_Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:52. A_26,884 (49,115).

