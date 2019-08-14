Rangers 7, Blue Jays 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.267
|Santana 1b
|5
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.311
|Andrus ss
|5
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.285
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.255
|Trevino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|7
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.365
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.207
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Hernandez cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.223
|Tellez 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Fisher lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|2
|4
|13
|Texas
|010
|301
|110—7
|10
|1
|Toronto
|000
|102
|000—3
|6
|0
E_Odor (10). LOB_Texas 11, Toronto 9. 2B_Santana (20), Andrus (23), Mazara (24), Bichette (12), Biggio (10). 3B_Grichuk (3). HR_Mazara (17), off Ramirez; Santana (19), off Ramirez. RBIs_Santana 3 (53), Andrus 2 (57), Mazara (60), DeShields (23), Drury (38), Jansen (41). SB_Andrus 2 (25), Kiner-Falefa (2), DeShields (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Santana 2, Calhoun 2, Mazara); Toronto 6 (Biggio 2, Guerrero Jr. 2, Grichuk, Hernandez). RISP_Texas 4 for 12; Toronto 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_Trevino, Guerrero Jr., Fisher.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Allard, W, 1-0
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|91
|4.50
|Clase, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.59
|Montero, H, 2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|1.50
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|18
|4.27
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Reid-Foley, L, 2-3
|3
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|88
|3.00
|Boshers
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|8.53
|Godley
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|43
|6.42
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|30
|5.59
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|29
|2.05
Inherited runners-scored_Clase 2-2, Boshers 2-2, Godley 1-1, Shafer 1-0. HBP_Reid-Foley (Mazara), Allard (Tellez). WP_Clase, Leclerc.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:22. A_34,666 (53,506).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.