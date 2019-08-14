Listen Live Sports

Rangers 7, Blue Jays 3

August 14, 2019 4:10 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .267
Santana 1b 5 3 2 3 0 1 .311
Andrus ss 5 0 4 2 0 0 .285
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Mazara rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .266
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 1 1 0 2 1 .231
DeShields cf 3 1 1 1 2 2 .255
Trevino c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Totals 37 7 10 7 7 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .365
Biggio 2b 3 0 1 0 2 1 .207
Guerrero Jr. dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Grichuk rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .241
Hernandez cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .223
Tellez 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .228
Drury 3b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .227
Fisher lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .202
Jansen c 4 0 2 1 0 1 .216
Totals 34 3 6 2 4 13
Texas 010 301 110—7 10 1
Toronto 000 102 000—3 6 0

E_Odor (10). LOB_Texas 11, Toronto 9. 2B_Santana (20), Andrus (23), Mazara (24), Bichette (12), Biggio (10). 3B_Grichuk (3). HR_Mazara (17), off Ramirez; Santana (19), off Ramirez. RBIs_Santana 3 (53), Andrus 2 (57), Mazara (60), DeShields (23), Drury (38), Jansen (41). SB_Andrus 2 (25), Kiner-Falefa (2), DeShields (16).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Santana 2, Calhoun 2, Mazara); Toronto 6 (Biggio 2, Guerrero Jr. 2, Grichuk, Hernandez). RISP_Texas 4 for 12; Toronto 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_Trevino, Guerrero Jr., Fisher.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Allard, W, 1-0 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 5 91 4.50
Clase, H, 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 17 1.59
Montero, H, 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 29 1.50
Leclerc 1 0 0 0 1 3 18 4.27
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Reid-Foley, L, 2-3 3 1-3 4 3 3 3 3 88 3.00
Boshers 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 8 8.53
Godley 2 1-3 2 1 1 2 2 43 6.42
Ramirez 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 30 5.59
Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 0 29 2.05

Inherited runners-scored_Clase 2-2, Boshers 2-2, Godley 1-1, Shafer 1-0. HBP_Reid-Foley (Mazara), Allard (Tellez). WP_Clase, Leclerc.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:22. A_34,666 (53,506).

