Rapids-Minnesota United, Sums

August 14, 2019 10:18 pm
 
Colorado 0 0—0
Minnesota 1 0—1

First half_1, Minnesota, Quintero, 8, 39th minute.

Second half_None.

Goalies_Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Gasper, 60th; Boxall, 82nd. Colorado, Acosta, 45th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria; Logan Brown; Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_19,629.

___

Lineups

Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino (Ethan Finlay, 71st); Darwin Quintero (Hassani Dotson, 79th), Angelo Rodriguez (Abu Danladi, 71st).

Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson (Andre Shinyashiki, 80th); Kellyn Acosta, Sam Nicholson; Kei Kamara, Jonathan Lewis, Diego Rubio (Nicolas Mezquida, 67th).

