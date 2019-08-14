Rapids-Minnesota United, Sums

|Colorado
|0
|0—0
|Minnesota
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Minnesota, Quintero, 8, 39th minute.
Second half_None.
Goalies_Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls; Minnesota, Vito Mannone, Dayne St. Clair.
Yellow Cards_Minnesota, Gasper, 60th; Boxall, 82nd. Colorado, Acosta, 45th.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Eric Boria; Logan Brown; Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
A_19,629.
___
Minnesota_Vito Mannone; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, Ike Opara; Osvaldo Alonso, Jan Gregus, Robin Lod, Kevin Molino (Ethan Finlay, 71st); Darwin Quintero (Hassani Dotson, 79th), Angelo Rodriguez (Abu Danladi, 71st).
Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Danny Wilson (Andre Shinyashiki, 80th); Kellyn Acosta, Sam Nicholson; Kei Kamara, Jonathan Lewis, Diego Rubio (Nicolas Mezquida, 67th).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.