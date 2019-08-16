Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rapper NBA YoungBoy freed from Louisiana jail

August 16, 2019 8:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rapper NBA YoungBoy has been released from a Louisiana jail where he was sent after being accused of violating his probation.

News outlets report jail records say the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was released Thursday, months after he was ordered into custody.

Gaulden was given three years’ probation in 2017 for aggravated assault with a firearm in a nonfatal Baton Rouge shooting. Prosecutors accused him of violating that probation this year after he was involved in a fatal shooting outside the Trump International Beach Resort in Miami. He also was arrested earlier this year over shoving a woman at a Georgia hotel.

The judge considering the possible violations sentenced him to 90 days in jail and banned him from performing for 14 months. He’s set to appear in court Aug. 30.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US