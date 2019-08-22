Ravens-Eagles Stats

|Baltimore
|3
|23
|0
|0—26
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|15
|0—15
|First Quarter
Bal_FG Tucker 49, 8:26.
Bal_FG Tucker 32, 14:56.
Bal_McSorley 4 run (Tucker kick), 11:41.
Bal_Floyd 28 pass from McSorley (pass failed), 6:35.
Bal_J.Scott 7 pass from McSorley (Tucker kick), :07.
Phi_Arcega-Whiteside 20 pass from McCown (J.Elliott kick), 9:28.
Phi_Ellis 9 pass from McCown (Adams run), 2:38.
A_69,696.
___
|Bal
|Phi
|First downs
|13
|14
|Total Net Yards
|243
|262
|Rushes-yards
|20-40
|18-47
|Passing
|203
|215
|Punt Returns
|4-42
|3-26
|Kickoff Returns
|1-9
|4-86
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-29-0
|20-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-11
|Punts
|4-48.3
|5-48.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-88
|15-115
|Time of Possession
|22:00
|26:17
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, Turner 6-24, Hill 7-8, Callahan 1-6, McSorley 4-6, Ervin 1-0, M.Brown 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Clement 7-25, Adams 7-18, McCown 3-4, Kessler 1-0.
PASSING_Baltimore, McSorley 19-28-0-203, Callahan 0-1-0-0. Philadelphia, Kessler 3-5-0-34, McCown 17-24-0-192, Thorson 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Floyd 3-54, M.Brown 3-17, Moore 2-25, J.Scott 2-11, Hill 2-8, Boykin 1-44, Andrews 1-25, H.Hurst 1-10, Ja.Smith 1-9, Ervin 1-3, Herdman 1-2, Turner 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Arcega-Whiteside 8-104, Ward 4-45, Hollins 2-15, Adams 1-18, Agudosi 1-14, Ertz 1-13, Ellis 1-9, Perkins 1-5, Agholor 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, J.Elliott 41.
