Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ravens-Eagles Stats

August 22, 2019 10:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore 3 23 0 0—26
Philadelphia 0 0 15 0—15
First Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 49, 8:26.

Second Quarter

Bal_FG Tucker 32, 14:56.

Bal_McSorley 4 run (Tucker kick), 11:41.

Bal_Floyd 28 pass from McSorley (pass failed), 6:35.

Advertisement

Bal_J.Scott 7 pass from McSorley (Tucker kick), :07.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Third Quarter

Phi_Arcega-Whiteside 20 pass from McCown (J.Elliott kick), 9:28.

Phi_Ellis 9 pass from McCown (Adams run), 2:38.

A_69,696.

___

Bal Phi
First downs 13 14
Total Net Yards 243 262
Rushes-yards 20-40 18-47
Passing 203 215
Punt Returns 4-42 3-26
Kickoff Returns 1-9 4-86
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-29-0 20-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-11
Punts 4-48.3 5-48.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 9-88 15-115
Time of Possession 22:00 26:17

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Turner 6-24, Hill 7-8, Callahan 1-6, McSorley 4-6, Ervin 1-0, M.Brown 1-(minus 4). Philadelphia, Clement 7-25, Adams 7-18, McCown 3-4, Kessler 1-0.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

PASSING_Baltimore, McSorley 19-28-0-203, Callahan 0-1-0-0. Philadelphia, Kessler 3-5-0-34, McCown 17-24-0-192, Thorson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Floyd 3-54, M.Brown 3-17, Moore 2-25, J.Scott 2-11, Hill 2-8, Boykin 1-44, Andrews 1-25, H.Hurst 1-10, Ja.Smith 1-9, Ervin 1-3, Herdman 1-2, Turner 1-(minus 5). Philadelphia, Arcega-Whiteside 8-104, Ward 4-45, Hollins 2-15, Adams 1-18, Agudosi 1-14, Ertz 1-13, Ellis 1-9, Perkins 1-5, Agholor 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, J.Elliott 41.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|26 iFest 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow