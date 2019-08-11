Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 1, Mariners 0

August 11, 2019 6:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
d’Arnud 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf-rf 4 0 0 0
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
Sogard 2b 4 1 1 1 Do.Sntn dh 2 0 0 0
Av.Grci rf 4 0 2 0 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0
Aguilar dh 3 0 2 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0
Meadows ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 3 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 3 0 1 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 0
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 1 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Lopes lf 3 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Moore rf 2 0 0 0
Vglbach ph 1 0 0 0
Broxton cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 29 0 3 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1
Seattle 000 000 000—0

E_Zunino (6). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3. HR_Sogard (13). CS_Av.Garcia (3), D.Gordon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough W,11-3 8 2-3 3 0 0 0 8
Pagan S,12-18 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Seattle
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1
LeBlanc L,6-6 6 5 1 1 0 3
Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:23. A_24,219 (47,943).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter