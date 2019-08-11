Rays 1, Mariners 0

|Tampa Bay
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|d’Arnud 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Do.Sntn dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Meadows ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Au.Nola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vglbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Broxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Zunino (6). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3. HR_Sogard (13). CS_Av.Garcia (3), D.Gordon (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough W,11-3
|8
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Pagan S,12-18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Tuivailala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|LeBlanc L,6-6
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Brennan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:23. A_24,219 (47,943).
