Rays 1, Mariners 0

Tampa Bay Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi d’Arnud 1b 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf-rf 4 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 J.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 1 1 1 Do.Sntn dh 2 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 2 0 Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 2 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0 Meadows ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Au.Nola 1b 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 3 0 1 0 T.Mrphy c 3 0 1 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 D.Grdon 2b 3 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Moore rf 2 0 0 0 Vglbach ph 1 0 0 0 Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 29 0 3 0

Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 Seattle 000 000 000—0

E_Zunino (6). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3. HR_Sogard (13). CS_Av.Garcia (3), D.Gordon (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Yarbrough W,11-3 8 2-3 3 0 0 0 8 Pagan S,12-18 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1 LeBlanc L,6-6 6 5 1 1 0 3 Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:23. A_24,219 (47,943).

