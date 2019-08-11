Rays 1, Mariners 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.307
|Garcia rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|b-Meadows ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Brosseau 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|0
|5
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Santana dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|c-Narvaez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Nola 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Moore rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|a-Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Broxton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Moore in the 8th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 9th. c-lined out for Santana in the 9th.
E_Zunino (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3. HR_Sogard (13), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Sogard (37). CS_Garcia (3), Gordon (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; .
DP_Seattle 1 (Murphy, Seager).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, W, 11-3
|8
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|99
|3.56
|Pagan, S, 12-18
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.01
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Tuivailala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.45
|LeBlanc, L, 6-6
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|78
|5.14
|Brennan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.50
|Bass
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.62
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:23. A_24,219 (47,943).
