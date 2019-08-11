Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rays 1, Mariners 0

August 11, 2019 6:45 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Sogard 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .307
Garcia rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277
Aguilar dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .242
b-Meadows ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Totals 32 1 6 1 0 5
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Santana dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262
c-Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224
Nola 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280
Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Moore rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .205
a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228
Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Totals 29 0 3 0 0 8
Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 6 1
Seattle 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-struck out for Moore in the 8th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 9th. c-lined out for Santana in the 9th.

E_Zunino (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3. HR_Sogard (13), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Sogard (37). CS_Garcia (3), Gordon (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; .

DP_Seattle 1 (Murphy, Seager).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough, W, 11-3 8 2-3 3 0 0 0 8 99 3.56
Pagan, S, 12-18 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.01
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.45
LeBlanc, L, 6-6 6 5 1 1 0 3 78 5.14
Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.50
Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.62

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:23. A_24,219 (47,943).

