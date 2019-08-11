Rays 1, Mariners 0

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Sogard 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .307 Garcia rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .277 Aguilar dh 3 0 2 0 0 1 .242 b-Meadows ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .302 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Totals 32 1 6 1 0 5

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Santana dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262 c-Narvaez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .291 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .224 Nola 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .290 Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .268 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .280 Lopes lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Moore rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .205 a-Vogelbach ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Broxton cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Totals 29 0 3 0 0 8

Tampa Bay 000 100 000—1 6 1 Seattle 000 000 000—0 3 0

a-struck out for Moore in the 8th. b-struck out for Aguilar in the 9th. c-lined out for Santana in the 9th.

E_Zunino (6). LOB_Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3. HR_Sogard (13), off LeBlanc. RBIs_Sogard (37). CS_Garcia (3), Gordon (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Zunino). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 2; .

Advertisement

DP_Seattle 1 (Murphy, Seager).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough, W, 11-3 8 2-3 3 0 0 0 8 99 3.56 Pagan, S, 12-18 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.01 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.45 LeBlanc, L, 6-6 6 5 1 1 0 3 78 5.14 Brennan 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.50 Bass 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.62

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:23. A_24,219 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.