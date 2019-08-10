Rays 5, Mariners 3

Tampa Bay Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi d’Arnud c 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf-rf 4 1 0 0 Choi ph 0 0 0 1 J.Crwfr ss 5 0 2 0 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 Do.Sntn dh 3 0 1 1 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 Vglbach 1b 4 0 2 0 Meadows dh 5 0 1 1 Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 5 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 3 1 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 1 Narvaez ph-c 1 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 3 1 2 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0 Sogard ph-2b 1 1 1 0 Au.Nola 2b 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 1 2 0 Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b-3b 3 0 1 1 Court rf-1b 4 1 2 2 Adames ss 2 1 0 0 Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 35 3 9 3

Tampa Bay 011 000 003—5 Seattle 001 100 001—3

E_J.Crawford (9), Brosseau (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 8. 2B_M.Duffy (4), Vogelbach (15). HR_Court (1). CS_J.Crawford (3), Broxton (3). S_Brosseau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Beeks 3 2-3 5 2 1 2 4 Poche 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Drake W,1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2 Pagan S,10-16 1 1 1 1 0 1 Seattle Gonzales 6 1-3 7 2 2 2 9 Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Magill 1 0 0 0 0 1 Bass L,1-4 1 1 3 2 3 0

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:21. A_26,774 (47,943).

