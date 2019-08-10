Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 5, Mariners 3

August 10, 2019 1:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
d’Arnud c 4 0 0 0 M.Smith cf-rf 4 1 0 0
Choi ph 0 0 0 1 J.Crwfr ss 5 0 2 0
Zunino c 0 0 0 0 Do.Sntn dh 3 0 1 1
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 Vglbach 1b 4 0 2 0
Meadows dh 5 0 1 1 Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Av.Grci rf 5 0 0 0 T.Mrphy c 3 1 0 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 1 Narvaez ph-c 1 0 1 0
M.Duffy 3b 3 1 2 0 K.Sager 3b 3 0 1 0
Sogard ph-2b 1 1 1 0 Au.Nola 2b 4 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 3 1 2 0 Lopes lf 4 0 0 0
Brsseau 2b-3b 3 0 1 1 Court rf-1b 4 1 2 2
Adames ss 2 1 0 0
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 35 3 9 3
Tampa Bay 011 000 003—5
Seattle 001 100 001—3

E_J.Crawford (9), Brosseau (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 8. 2B_M.Duffy (4), Vogelbach (15). HR_Court (1). CS_J.Crawford (3), Broxton (3). S_Brosseau (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Beeks 3 2-3 5 2 1 2 4
Poche 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 4
Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Drake W,1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Pagan S,10-16 1 1 1 1 0 1
Seattle
Gonzales 6 1-3 7 2 2 2 9
Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Bass L,1-4 1 1 3 2 3 0

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:21. A_26,774 (47,943).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot