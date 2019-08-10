Rays 5, Mariners 3

|Tampa Bay
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|d’Arnud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Crwfr ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vglbach 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Broxton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Narvaez ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Sogard ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Au.Nola 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Court rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Adames ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|003—5
|Seattle
|001
|100
|001—3
E_J.Crawford (9), Brosseau (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 8. 2B_M.Duffy (4), Vogelbach (15). HR_Court (1). CS_J.Crawford (3), Broxton (3). S_Brosseau (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Beeks
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Poche
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Roe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Drake W,1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagan S,10-16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Gonzales
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Gearrin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bass L,1-4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:21. A_26,774 (47,943).
