Rays 5, Mariners 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|c-Choi ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Zunino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Garcia rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Duffy 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|b-Sogard ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Brosseau 2b-3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Adames ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.240
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|5
|10
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.229
|Crawford ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Santana dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.264
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|1-Broxton pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|a-Narvaez ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Nola 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|Lopes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Court rf-1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|3
|15
|Tampa Bay
|011
|000
|003—5
|8
|1
|Seattle
|001
|100
|001—3
|9
|1
a-singled for Murphy in the 8th. b-singled for Duffy in the 9th. c-walked for d’Arnaud in the 9th.
1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.
E_Brosseau (2), Crawford (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Duffy (4), Vogelbach (15). HR_Court (1), off Pagan. RBIs_Pham (49), Meadows (56), Aguilar (37), Brosseau (14), Choi (39), Santana (69), Court 2 (5). CS_Crawford (3), Broxton (3). S_Brosseau.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (d’Arnaud, Garcia, Duffy, Brosseau); Seattle 4 (Smith, Vogelbach, Seager, Lopes). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Seattle 2 for 12.
Runners moved up_Aguilar, Crawford. GIDP_Adames.
DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola, Vogelbach).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beeks
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|85
|3.71
|Poche
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|28
|5.52
|Roe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.99
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.59
|Drake, W, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|4.03
|Pagan, S, 10-16
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.06
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzales
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|9
|98
|4.25
|Gearrin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.17
|Magill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.54
|Bass, L, 1-4
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|24
|3.73
Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:21. A_26,774 (47,943).
