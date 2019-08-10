Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 5, Mariners 3

August 10, 2019 1:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256
c-Choi ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .256
Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .268
Meadows dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .289
Garcia rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .275
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .231
Duffy 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .265
b-Sogard ph-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .305
Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .252
Brosseau 2b-3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .300
Adames ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .240
Totals 34 5 8 5 5 10
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Smith cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .229
Crawford ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Santana dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .264
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .229
1-Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Murphy c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .267
a-Narvaez ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .292
Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .222
Nola 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .290
Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Court rf-1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .235
Totals 35 3 9 3 3 15
Tampa Bay 011 000 003—5 8 1
Seattle 001 100 001—3 9 1

a-singled for Murphy in the 8th. b-singled for Duffy in the 9th. c-walked for d’Arnaud in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (2), Crawford (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Duffy (4), Vogelbach (15). HR_Court (1), off Pagan. RBIs_Pham (49), Meadows (56), Aguilar (37), Brosseau (14), Choi (39), Santana (69), Court 2 (5). CS_Crawford (3), Broxton (3). S_Brosseau.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (d’Arnaud, Garcia, Duffy, Brosseau); Seattle 4 (Smith, Vogelbach, Seager, Lopes). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Seattle 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Aguilar, Crawford. GIDP_Adames.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola, Vogelbach).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Beeks 3 2-3 5 2 1 2 4 85 3.71
Poche 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 28 5.52
Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.99
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.59
Drake, W, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.03
Pagan, S, 10-16 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.06
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzales 6 1-3 7 2 2 2 9 98 4.25
Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.17
Magill 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.54
Bass, L, 1-4 1 1 3 2 3 0 24 3.73

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:21. A_26,774 (47,943).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot