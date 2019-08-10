Rays 5, Mariners 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .256 c-Choi ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .256 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 1 1 .268 Meadows dh 5 0 1 1 0 1 .289 Garcia rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .231 Duffy 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .265 b-Sogard ph-2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .305 Kiermaier cf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .252 Brosseau 2b-3b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .300 Adames ss 2 1 0 0 2 0 .240 Totals 34 5 8 5 5 10

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .229 Crawford ss 5 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Santana dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .264 Vogelbach 1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .229 1-Broxton pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Murphy c 3 1 0 0 0 2 .267 a-Narvaez ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .292 Seager 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .222 Nola 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .290 Lopes lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Court rf-1b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .235 Totals 35 3 9 3 3 15

Tampa Bay 011 000 003—5 8 1 Seattle 001 100 001—3 9 1

a-singled for Murphy in the 8th. b-singled for Duffy in the 9th. c-walked for d’Arnaud in the 9th.

1-ran for Vogelbach in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (2), Crawford (9). LOB_Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 8. 2B_Duffy (4), Vogelbach (15). HR_Court (1), off Pagan. RBIs_Pham (49), Meadows (56), Aguilar (37), Brosseau (14), Choi (39), Santana (69), Court 2 (5). CS_Crawford (3), Broxton (3). S_Brosseau.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (d’Arnaud, Garcia, Duffy, Brosseau); Seattle 4 (Smith, Vogelbach, Seager, Lopes). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 10; Seattle 2 for 12.

Runners moved up_Aguilar, Crawford. GIDP_Adames.

DP_Seattle 1 (Crawford, Nola, Vogelbach).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Beeks 3 2-3 5 2 1 2 4 85 3.71 Poche 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 4 28 5.52 Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.99 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.59 Drake, W, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2 20 4.03 Pagan, S, 10-16 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.06 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzales 6 1-3 7 2 2 2 9 98 4.25 Gearrin 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.17 Magill 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.54 Bass, L, 1-4 1 1 3 2 3 0 24 3.73

Inherited runners-scored_Poche 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Chris Conroy; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:21. A_26,774 (47,943).

