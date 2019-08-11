Rays 5, Mariners 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|d’Arnaud 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Aguilar dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Choi ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Sogard 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Zunino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.176
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|0
|3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|Narvaez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.229
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Nola 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Lopes lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.273
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|b-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|15
|Tampa Bay
|000
|041
|000—5
|8
|0
|Seattle
|010
|021
|000—4
|9
|0
a-flied out for Aguilar in the 9th. b-struck out for Broxton in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 5. 2B_Adames (18), Smith (17). 3B_Smith (7). HR_Zunino (8), off Milone; Kiermaier (12), off Milone; Garcia (16), off Milone; Narvaez (17), off Morton. RBIs_Kiermaier (46), Garcia (55), Zunino 3 (26), Crawford (36), Narvaez (42), Lopes 2 (4). SB_Sogard (8). SF_Lopes.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (d’Arnaud, Zunino); Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Lopes). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Seattle 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Narvaez, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, d’Arnaud).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, W, 13-4
|6
|9
|4
|4
|0
|10
|100
|2.90
|Poche, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|5.34
|Anderson, H, 8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|3.51
|Pagan, S, 11-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.02
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wisler
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|4.58
|Milone, L, 1-7
|4
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|68
|4.70
|McClain
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|6.75
WP_Morton.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.
T_2:39. A_33,895 (47,943).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.