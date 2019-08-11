Rays 5, Mariners 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kiermaier cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .252 d’Arnaud 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Garcia rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .275 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Aguilar dh 3 1 2 0 0 0 .237 a-Choi ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Brosseau 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Sogard 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .308 Zunino c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .176 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Totals 35 5 8 5 0 3

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .233 Crawford ss 4 0 0 1 0 1 .246 Narvaez c 4 1 1 1 0 0 .292 Vogelbach dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .229 Seager 3b 4 1 1 0 0 3 .223 Nola 1b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .299 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .280 Lopes lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .273 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .176 b-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Totals 34 4 9 4 1 15

Tampa Bay 000 041 000—5 8 0 Seattle 010 021 000—4 9 0

a-flied out for Aguilar in the 9th. b-struck out for Broxton in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 5. 2B_Adames (18), Smith (17). 3B_Smith (7). HR_Zunino (8), off Milone; Kiermaier (12), off Milone; Garcia (16), off Milone; Narvaez (17), off Morton. RBIs_Kiermaier (46), Garcia (55), Zunino 3 (26), Crawford (36), Narvaez (42), Lopes 2 (4). SB_Sogard (8). SF_Lopes.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 2 (d’Arnaud, Zunino); Seattle 2 (Vogelbach, Lopes). RISP_Tampa Bay 1 for 4; Seattle 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier, Narvaez, Crawford. GIDP_Crawford.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, d’Arnaud).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, W, 13-4 6 9 4 4 0 10 100 2.90 Poche, H, 10 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 5.34 Anderson, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 3.51 Pagan, S, 11-17 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.02 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wisler 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 4.58 Milone, L, 1-7 4 6 5 5 0 0 68 4.70 McClain 3 1 0 0 0 2 39 6.75

WP_Morton.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_2:39. A_33,895 (47,943).

