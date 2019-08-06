Rays 7, Blue Jays 6, 10 innings,

|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bchette dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pham ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud c
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Brsseau pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Drury 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|39
|6
|8
|4
|Totals
|42
|7
|12
|6
|Toronto
|031
|200
|000
|0—6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|600
|000
|1—7
E_Sogard (4), M.Duffy (2), Guerrero Jr. (14). LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Bichette (7), D.Jansen (12), Kiermaier 2 (16). HR_Biggio (10), Drury (13), Meadows (19), Av.Garcia (15), Adames (15). SB_Bichette (1), Biggio (9), Grichuk (2). CS_Bichette (1). S_Adames (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Thornton
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Gaviglio
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boshers L,0-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Kittredge
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Yarbrough
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|Roe
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pagan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D.Castillo W,2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Boshers.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:50. A_9,434 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.