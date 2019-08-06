Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 7, Blue Jays 6, 10 innings,

August 6, 2019 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bchette dh 5 0 2 0 Choi dh 5 0 0 0
Biggio 2b 4 1 1 1 Pham ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Grrl Jr lf 5 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 6 1 1 0
Grrr Jr 3b 5 0 0 0 Meadows lf 5 1 3 2
Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0
Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 Brsseau pr-1b 1 0 0 0
T.Hrnan cf 3 2 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 1 1 0
Drury 1b 4 2 3 3 Av.Grci rf 4 1 1 2
D.Jnsen c 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 5 1 3 0
M.Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0
Adames ss 3 1 1 2
Totals 39 6 8 4 Totals 42 7 12 6
Toronto 031 200 000 0—6
Tampa Bay 000 600 000 1—7

E_Sogard (4), M.Duffy (2), Guerrero Jr. (14). LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Bichette (7), D.Jansen (12), Kiermaier 2 (16). HR_Biggio (10), Drury (13), Meadows (19), Av.Garcia (15), Adames (15). SB_Bichette (1), Biggio (9), Grichuk (2). CS_Bichette (1). S_Adames (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton 3 2-3 8 6 6 1 2
Gaviglio 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Law 1 0 0 0 1 1
Adam 1 1 0 0 1 2
Boshers L,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 2
Tampa Bay
Kittredge 2 2 3 3 1 6
Yarbrough 4 2-3 4 3 1 1 5
Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pagan 1 2 0 0 0 3
D.Castillo W,2-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Boshers.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.

Advertisement

T_3:50. A_9,434 (25,025).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 Risk Management and Internal Controls -...
8|7 FCW Summit: Cybersecurity
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Purple Heart Day

Today in History

1990: President Bush orders Operation Desert Shield