Rays 7, Blue Jays 6, 10 innings,

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Bchette dh 5 0 2 0 Choi dh 5 0 0 0 Biggio 2b 4 1 1 1 Pham ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Grrl Jr lf 5 0 0 0 d’Arnud c 6 1 1 0 Grrr Jr 3b 5 0 0 0 Meadows lf 5 1 3 2 Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 Brsseau pr-1b 1 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 2 0 0 Sogard 2b 4 1 1 0 Drury 1b 4 2 3 3 Av.Grci rf 4 1 1 2 D.Jnsen c 4 0 1 0 Krmaier cf 5 1 3 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 1 1 2 Totals 39 6 8 4 Totals 42 7 12 6

Toronto 031 200 000 0—6 Tampa Bay 000 600 000 1—7

E_Sogard (4), M.Duffy (2), Guerrero Jr. (14). LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Bichette (7), D.Jansen (12), Kiermaier 2 (16). HR_Biggio (10), Drury (13), Meadows (19), Av.Garcia (15), Adames (15). SB_Bichette (1), Biggio (9), Grichuk (2). CS_Bichette (1). S_Adames (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Thornton 3 2-3 8 6 6 1 2 Gaviglio 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Law 1 0 0 0 1 1 Adam 1 1 0 0 1 2 Boshers L,0-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 Tampa Bay Kittredge 2 2 3 3 1 6 Yarbrough 4 2-3 4 3 1 1 5 Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 N.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Pagan 1 2 0 0 0 3 D.Castillo W,2-6 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Boshers.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.

Advertisement

T_3:50. A_9,434 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.