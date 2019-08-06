Rays 7, Blue Jays 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.415
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.215
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Galvis ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|.270
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Hernandez cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Drury 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.228
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.205
|Totals
|39
|6
|8
|4
|2
|17
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choi dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|a-Pham ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|d’Arnaud c
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Meadows lf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.288
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|1-Brosseau pr-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.306
|Sogard 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Garcia rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.279
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Adames ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|Totals
|42
|7
|12
|6
|4
|10
|Toronto
|031
|200
|000
|0—6
|8
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|600
|000
|1—7
|12
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Choi in the 10th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (14), Sogard (4), Duffy (2). LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Bichette (7), Jansen (12), Kiermaier 2 (16). HR_Drury (13), off Kittredge; Biggio (10), off Yarbrough; Garcia (15), off Thornton; Adames (15), off Thornton; Meadows (19), off Thornton. RBIs_Biggio (29), Drury 3 (32), Meadows 2 (55), Garcia 2 (53), Adames 2 (36). SB_Bichette (1), Biggio (9), Grichuk (2). CS_Bichette (1). S_Adames.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Bichette, Biggio 2, Gurriel Jr. 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Garcia 2, Duffy, Adames 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 8.
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|92
|5.55
|Gaviglio
|3
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|42
|4.72
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.23
|Adam
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|3.00
|Boshers, L, 0-2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|26
|9.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kittredge
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|6
|38
|3.33
|Yarbrough
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|5
|63
|3.90
|Roe
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4.21
|Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.66
|Pagan
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|1.91
|Castillo, W, 2-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0. WP_Boshers.
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:50. A_9,434 (25,025).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.