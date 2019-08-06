Rays 7, Blue Jays 6

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette dh 5 0 2 0 0 3 .415 Biggio 2b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .215 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Galvis ss 5 0 0 0 0 5 .270 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239 Hernandez cf 3 2 0 0 1 1 .223 Drury 1b 4 2 3 3 0 0 .228 Jansen c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .205 Totals 39 6 8 4 2 17

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choi dh 5 0 0 0 0 2 .260 a-Pham ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .272 d’Arnaud c 6 1 1 0 0 2 .260 Meadows lf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .288 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236 1-Brosseau pr-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Sogard 2b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .302 Garcia rf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .279 Kiermaier cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .246 Duffy 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .239 Adames ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .241 Totals 42 7 12 6 4 10

Toronto 031 200 000 0—6 8 1 Tampa Bay 000 600 000 1—7 12 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Choi in the 10th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (14), Sogard (4), Duffy (2). LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_Bichette (7), Jansen (12), Kiermaier 2 (16). HR_Drury (13), off Kittredge; Biggio (10), off Yarbrough; Garcia (15), off Thornton; Adames (15), off Thornton; Meadows (19), off Thornton. RBIs_Biggio (29), Drury 3 (32), Meadows 2 (55), Garcia 2 (53), Adames 2 (36). SB_Bichette (1), Biggio (9), Grichuk (2). CS_Bichette (1). S_Adames.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Bichette, Biggio 2, Gurriel Jr. 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Garcia 2, Duffy, Adames 2). RISP_Toronto 1 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 8.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton 3 2-3 8 6 6 1 2 92 5.55 Gaviglio 3 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 42 4.72 Law 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.23 Adam 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 3.00 Boshers, L, 0-2 2-3 1 1 1 1 2 26 9.00 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kittredge 2 2 3 3 1 6 38 3.33 Yarbrough 4 2-3 4 3 1 1 5 63 3.90 Roe 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 4.21 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.66 Pagan 1 2 0 0 0 3 20 1.91 Castillo, W, 2-6 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Roe 2-0. WP_Boshers.

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:50. A_9,434 (25,025).

