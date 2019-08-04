Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 7, Marlins 2

August 4, 2019 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 0 0
Berti 3b-cf 4 0 0 1 Pham lf 3 2 1 0
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 2 2 2
Bri.And rf 3 1 2 1 d’Arnud dh 4 1 1 1
Grndrsn dh 4 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 2 2
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b 4 1 3 2
H.Rmrez lf 3 0 1 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0
Puello cf 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0
Prado 3b 2 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
Holaday c 3 0 1 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 33 7 10 7
Miami 000 100 010—2
Tampa Bay 201 000 31x—7

E_Av.Garcia (3), Rojas (8). DP_Miami 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Miami 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_H.Ramirez (13), Av.Garcia (18). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Bri.Anderson (17), Aguilar (9), Brosseau (5). SB_Pham (13), Heredia (1). CS_Rojas (5). SF_Aguilar (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
C.Smith L,7-5 5 6 3 1 4 4
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guerrero 1-3 3 3 3 1 0
K.Keller 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Tampa Bay
Y.Chirinos W,9-5 5 2 1 1 1 4
D.Castillo H,14 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Poche H,9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Kittredge 2 3 1 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:53. A_14,819 (25,025).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax