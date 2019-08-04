Rays 7, Marlins 2

|Miami
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Berti 3b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Bri.And rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|d’Arnud dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grndrsn dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Av.Grci rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|S.Cstro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|H.Rmrez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Puello cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Prado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|Miami
|000
|100
|010—2
|Tampa Bay
|201
|000
|31x—7
E_Av.Garcia (3), Rojas (8). DP_Miami 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Miami 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_H.Ramirez (13), Av.Garcia (18). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Bri.Anderson (17), Aguilar (9), Brosseau (5). SB_Pham (13), Heredia (1). CS_Rojas (5). SF_Aguilar (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|C.Smith L,7-5
|5
|6
|3
|1
|4
|4
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guerrero
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|K.Keller
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tampa Bay
|Y.Chirinos W,9-5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|D.Castillo H,14
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Poche H,9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kittredge
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:53. A_14,819 (25,025).
