Rays 7, Marlins 2

Miami Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 1 0 0 Berti 3b-cf 4 0 0 1 Pham lf 3 2 1 0 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 2 2 2 Bri.And rf 3 1 2 1 d’Arnud dh 4 1 1 1 Grndrsn dh 4 0 0 0 Av.Grci rf 4 0 2 2 S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 0 Brsseau 2b 4 1 3 2 H.Rmrez lf 3 0 1 0 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 Puello cf 1 0 0 0 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 Prado 3b 2 1 1 0 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 33 7 10 7

Miami 000 100 010—2 Tampa Bay 201 000 31x—7

E_Av.Garcia (3), Rojas (8). DP_Miami 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Miami 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_H.Ramirez (13), Av.Garcia (18). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Bri.Anderson (17), Aguilar (9), Brosseau (5). SB_Pham (13), Heredia (1). CS_Rojas (5). SF_Aguilar (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami C.Smith L,7-5 5 6 3 1 4 4 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guerrero 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 K.Keller 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Tampa Bay Y.Chirinos W,9-5 5 2 1 1 1 4 D.Castillo H,14 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Poche H,9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Kittredge 2 3 1 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:53. A_14,819 (25,025).

