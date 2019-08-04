Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays 7, Marlins 2

August 4, 2019 4:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291
Berti 3b-cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .263
Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285
B.Anderson rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .244
Granderson dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .178
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Ramirez lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Puello cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Prado 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .242
Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .290
Totals 31 2 6 2 2 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Duffy 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .238
Pham lf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .275
Aguilar 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .236
d’Arnaud dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .260
A.Garcia rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .279
Brosseau 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .313
Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .236
Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .174
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Totals 33 7 10 7 6 6
Miami 000 100 010—2 6 1
Tampa Bay 201 000 31x—7 10 1

E_Rojas (8), A.Garcia (3). LOB_Miami 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Ramirez (13), A.Garcia (18). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_B.Anderson (17), off Chirinos; Brosseau (5), off Smith; Aguilar (9), off Keller. RBIs_Berti (7), B.Anderson (54), Aguilar 2 (36), d’Arnaud (46), A.Garcia 2 (51), Brosseau 2 (13). SB_Pham (13), Heredia (1). CS_Rojas (5). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Cooper, Holaday); Tampa Bay 4 (Aguilar, Heredia, Adames 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Berti. LIDP_Heredia. GIDP_Castro.

Advertisement

DP_Miami 1 (Prado, Castro); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Brosseau, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smith, L, 7-5 5 6 3 1 4 4 101 3.35
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.55
Guerrero 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 27 5.59
Keller 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 40 5.40
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chirinos, W, 9-5 5 2 1 1 1 4 63 3.62
Castillo, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.59
Poche, H, 9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.79
Kittredge 2 3 1 0 0 1 19 2.52

Inherited runners-scored_Keller 1-0, Poche 2-0.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:53. A_14,819 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax