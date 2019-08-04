Rays 7, Marlins 2

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .291 Berti 3b-cf 4 0 0 1 0 3 .263 Cooper 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .285 B.Anderson rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .244 Granderson dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .178 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Ramirez lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273 Puello cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Prado 3b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .242 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .290 Totals 31 2 6 2 2 8

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Duffy 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .238 Pham lf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .275 Aguilar 1b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .236 d’Arnaud dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .260 A.Garcia rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .279 Brosseau 2b 4 1 3 2 0 0 .313 Heredia cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .236 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 3 .174 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Totals 33 7 10 7 6 6

Miami 000 100 010—2 6 1 Tampa Bay 201 000 31x—7 10 1

E_Rojas (8), A.Garcia (3). LOB_Miami 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Ramirez (13), A.Garcia (18). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_B.Anderson (17), off Chirinos; Brosseau (5), off Smith; Aguilar (9), off Keller. RBIs_Berti (7), B.Anderson (54), Aguilar 2 (36), d’Arnaud (46), A.Garcia 2 (51), Brosseau 2 (13). SB_Pham (13), Heredia (1). CS_Rojas (5). SF_Aguilar.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Cooper, Holaday); Tampa Bay 4 (Aguilar, Heredia, Adames 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Berti. LIDP_Heredia. GIDP_Castro.

Advertisement

DP_Miami 1 (Prado, Castro); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Brosseau, Aguilar).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smith, L, 7-5 5 6 3 1 4 4 101 3.35 Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.55 Guerrero 1-3 3 3 3 1 0 27 5.59 Keller 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 40 5.40 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chirinos, W, 9-5 5 2 1 1 1 4 63 3.62 Castillo, H, 14 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 3.59 Poche, H, 9 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.79 Kittredge 2 3 1 0 0 1 19 2.52

Inherited runners-scored_Keller 1-0, Poche 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:53. A_14,819 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.