Rays 7, Marlins 2

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Berti 3b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.263
|Cooper 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|B.Anderson rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Granderson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.178
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Ramirez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Puello cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Prado 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|2
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.236
|d’Arnaud dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|A.Garcia rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.279
|Brosseau 2b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Heredia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.236
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Totals
|33
|7
|10
|7
|6
|6
|Miami
|000
|100
|010—2
|6
|1
|Tampa Bay
|201
|000
|31x—7
|10
|1
E_Rojas (8), A.Garcia (3). LOB_Miami 4, Tampa Bay 9. 2B_Ramirez (13), A.Garcia (18). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_B.Anderson (17), off Chirinos; Brosseau (5), off Smith; Aguilar (9), off Keller. RBIs_Berti (7), B.Anderson (54), Aguilar 2 (36), d’Arnaud (46), A.Garcia 2 (51), Brosseau 2 (13). SB_Pham (13), Heredia (1). CS_Rojas (5). SF_Aguilar.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (Cooper, Holaday); Tampa Bay 4 (Aguilar, Heredia, Adames 2). RISP_Miami 0 for 7; Tampa Bay 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Berti. LIDP_Heredia. GIDP_Castro.
DP_Miami 1 (Prado, Castro); Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Brosseau, Aguilar).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smith, L, 7-5
|5
|6
|3
|1
|4
|4
|101
|3.35
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.55
|Guerrero
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|27
|5.59
|Keller
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|40
|5.40
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chirinos, W, 9-5
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|63
|3.62
|Castillo, H, 14
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|3.59
|Poche, H, 9
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.79
|Kittredge
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.52
Inherited runners-scored_Keller 1-0, Poche 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:53. A_14,819 (25,025).
