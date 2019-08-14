Rays 7, Padres 5

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Roe p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Alvarado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pagan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Meadows lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Duffy 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|d-Brosseau ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Choi 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Adames ss
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.246
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.173
|a-Kiermaier ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|McKay p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-d’Arnaud ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|6
|5
|8
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Erlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Naylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Munoz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Myers lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.230
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.263
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.238
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Margot cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Urias 2b-ss
|3
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.179
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|f-Mejia ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Lauer p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.103
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Garcia ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|4
|9
|18
|Tampa Bay
|110
|011
|300—7
|11
|2
|San Diego
|400
|000
|010—5
|7
|2
a-advanced to 2nd on fielder’s choice for Zunino in the 6th. b-grounded out for Castillo in the 6th. c-struck out for Stammen in the 6th. d-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. e-singled for Roe in the 8th. f-popped out for Hedges in the 8th. g-struck out for Erlin in the 8th.
E_Meadows (1), Alvarado (1), Hosmer (10), Stammen (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Heredia (10), Choi 2 (14), Adames (19), Sogard (20), Hosmer (22), Urias (3). HR_Meadows (20), off Lauer; Choi (11), off Baez. RBIs_Meadows 2 (58), Choi 2 (41), Adames (37), Sogard (38), Hosmer (80), Urias 3 (7). CS_Tatis Jr. (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Heredia, Meadows 2, Choi, Adames, Kiermaier 2); San Diego 4 (Myers, Renfroe, Hedges 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 14; San Diego 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Duffy, Sogard, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Renfroe.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Sogard, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKay
|4
|5
|4
|4
|6
|7
|83
|5.08
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|3.35
|Anderson, W, 4-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.44
|Roe, H, 18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.79
|Alvarado, H, 7
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|28
|4.94
|Pagan, S, 13-19
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|17
|1.95
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lauer
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|4
|90
|4.55
|Stammen, BS, 9-13
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.77
|Baez, L, 0-1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|25
|2.53
|Erlin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.75
|Munoz
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|2.19
|Yates
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1.15
Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 2-0, Yates 2-0. WP_Castillo.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:44. A_25,261 (42,445).
