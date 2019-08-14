Rays 7, Padres 5

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Heredia cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .228 Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Roe p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Aguilar ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Alvarado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pagan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Meadows lf-rf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .286 Duffy 3b 4 1 0 0 1 0 .279 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .278 d-Brosseau ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Choi 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .261 Adames ss 4 2 3 1 1 1 .246 Sogard 2b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .308 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .173 a-Kiermaier ph-cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249 McKay p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-d’Arnaud ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Totals 39 7 11 6 5 8

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .317 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Erlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Naylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Munoz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yates p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Myers lf 3 1 0 0 2 3 .230 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .263 Renfroe rf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .238 Hosmer 1b 5 1 3 1 0 2 .284 Margot cf 3 2 0 0 1 1 .248 Urias 2b-ss 3 0 2 3 1 1 .179 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .183 f-Mejia ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Lauer p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .103 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Garcia ph-2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .269 Totals 32 5 7 4 9 18

Tampa Bay 110 011 300—7 11 2 San Diego 400 000 010—5 7 2

a-advanced to 2nd on fielder’s choice for Zunino in the 6th. b-grounded out for Castillo in the 6th. c-struck out for Stammen in the 6th. d-flied out for Garcia in the 7th. e-singled for Roe in the 8th. f-popped out for Hedges in the 8th. g-struck out for Erlin in the 8th.

E_Meadows (1), Alvarado (1), Hosmer (10), Stammen (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, San Diego 9. 2B_Heredia (10), Choi 2 (14), Adames (19), Sogard (20), Hosmer (22), Urias (3). HR_Meadows (20), off Lauer; Choi (11), off Baez. RBIs_Meadows 2 (58), Choi 2 (41), Adames (37), Sogard (38), Hosmer (80), Urias 3 (7). CS_Tatis Jr. (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 7 (Heredia, Meadows 2, Choi, Adames, Kiermaier 2); San Diego 4 (Myers, Renfroe, Hedges 2). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 14; San Diego 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Duffy, Sogard, d’Arnaud. GIDP_Renfroe.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Sogard, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKay 4 5 4 4 6 7 83 5.08 Castillo 1 1 0 0 1 2 14 3.35 Anderson, W, 4-4 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.44 Roe, H, 18 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.79 Alvarado, H, 7 2-3 1 1 0 1 1 28 4.94 Pagan, S, 13-19 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 4 17 1.95 San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lauer 5 6 3 3 2 4 90 4.55 Stammen, BS, 9-13 1 1 1 0 0 1 16 3.77 Baez, L, 0-1 1 3 3 3 1 0 25 2.53 Erlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.75 Munoz 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 18 2.19 Yates 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 1.15

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 2-0, Yates 2-0. WP_Castillo.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:44. A_25,261 (42,445).

