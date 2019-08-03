Listen Live Sports

Rays 8, Marlins 6

August 3, 2019 9:42 pm
 
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas ss 5 1 2 0 0 0 .291
Berti 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .278
B.Anderson rf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .241
Walker 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .262
a-Prado ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Cooper dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .289
Castro 2b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .249
Ramirez lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Alfaro c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Puello cf 1 1 0 1 1 1 .250
Totals 32 6 9 6 2 7
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choi 1b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .268
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .275
Meadows dh 4 2 1 1 1 1 .287
d’Arnaud c 2 1 1 1 3 1 .260
Kiermaier cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .243
A.Garcia rf 3 1 2 0 2 0 .277
Sogard 2b 3 2 2 5 0 0 .303
b-Aguilar ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .231
1-Brosseau pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Adames ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .241
Totals 34 8 11 8 8 4
Miami 013 000 200—6 9 0
Tampa Bay 023 000 12x—8 11 2

a-struck out for Walker in the 7th. b-walked for Sogard in the 7th.

1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.

E_d’Arnaud (2), Adames (13). LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Rojas (22), Berti (4), Pham (21). 3B_Berti (1). HR_Castro (9), off Beeks; Sogard (11), off Hernandez; Sogard (12), off Hernandez; Meadows (18), off Quijada; Adames (14), off J.Garcia. RBIs_Berti (6), B.Anderson (53), Cooper (39), Castro 2 (45), Puello (18), Meadows (53), d’Arnaud (45), Sogard 5 (36), Adames (34). SB_Berti 2 (3). SF_B.Anderson, Cooper.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (B.Anderson, Walker, Cooper); Tampa Bay 3 (Kiermaier, Duffy 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_B.Anderson, Kiermaier. FIDP_Cooper. GIDP_Rojas 2.

DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Sogard, Adames, Choi), (Duffy, Kiermaier), (Adames, Sogard, Choi).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernandez 3 4 5 5 4 0 75 5.66
Conley 2 2 0 0 1 1 34 6.75
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 4.72
Quijada 1 1 1 1 2 2 29 3.26
J.Garcia, L, 2-1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 22 2.94
Chen 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.95
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.64
Beeks 4 5 4 3 1 2 59 3.77
Roe 2 2 2 1 1 2 33 4.25
N.Anderson, W, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 7 3.74
Pagan, S, 9-15 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 1.96

Inherited runners-scored_Chen 2-0. HBP_Beeks 3 (Puello,B.Anderson,Puello).

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19. A_14,092 (25,025).

