Rays 8, Marlins 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Berti 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|B.Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|a-Prado ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Cooper dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.289
|Castro 2b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.249
|Ramirez lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Alfaro c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Puello cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|2
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choi 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Meadows dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.287
|d’Arnaud c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.260
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|A.Garcia rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.277
|Sogard 2b
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.303
|b-Aguilar ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|1-Brosseau pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|8
|4
|Miami
|013
|000
|200—6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|023
|000
|12x—8
|11
|2
a-struck out for Walker in the 7th. b-walked for Sogard in the 7th.
1-ran for Aguilar in the 7th.
E_d’Arnaud (2), Adames (13). LOB_Miami 6, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Rojas (22), Berti (4), Pham (21). 3B_Berti (1). HR_Castro (9), off Beeks; Sogard (11), off Hernandez; Sogard (12), off Hernandez; Meadows (18), off Quijada; Adames (14), off J.Garcia. RBIs_Berti (6), B.Anderson (53), Cooper (39), Castro 2 (45), Puello (18), Meadows (53), d’Arnaud (45), Sogard 5 (36), Adames (34). SB_Berti 2 (3). SF_B.Anderson, Cooper.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 3 (B.Anderson, Walker, Cooper); Tampa Bay 3 (Kiermaier, Duffy 2). RISP_Miami 3 for 10; Tampa Bay 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_B.Anderson, Kiermaier. FIDP_Cooper. GIDP_Rojas 2.
DP_Tampa Bay 3 (Sogard, Adames, Choi), (Duffy, Kiermaier), (Adames, Sogard, Choi).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez
|3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|0
|75
|5.66
|Conley
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|6.75
|Kinley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.72
|Quijada
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|29
|3.26
|J.Garcia, L, 2-1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|22
|2.94
|Chen
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.95
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.64
|Beeks
|4
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|59
|3.77
|Roe
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|33
|4.25
|N.Anderson, W, 3-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|3.74
|Pagan, S, 9-15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|1.96
Inherited runners-scored_Chen 2-0. HBP_Beeks 3 (Puello,B.Anderson,Puello).
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:19. A_14,092 (25,025).
