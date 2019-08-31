Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays-O’s schedule Tuesday doubleheader to avoid hurricane

August 31, 2019 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles will play a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday with Hurricane Dorian looming.

Wednesday’s finale of a three-game series at Tropicana Field was moved up to Tuesday.

Weather forecasts Saturday had the hurricane possibly staying off the east of Florida, but the projected path of the storm has been changing.

One of the parking lots at Tropicana Field was closed Saturday for the staging of FEMA equipment.

Advertisement

The Class A Florida State League and rookie-level Gulf Coast League have ended their seasons early due to the hurricane.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

___

More AP baseball: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury