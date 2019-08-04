Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

RB Foreman released by Houston Texans

August 4, 2019 2:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Running back D’Onta Foreman has been released by the Houston Texans.

Foreman, who was a third-round pick in 2017, appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon late in his rookie year.

The Doak Walker Award winner played 10 games including one start as a rookie, finishing with 78 carries for 327 yards and two touchdowns.

The move leaves the Texans with very little experience at running back behind starter Lamar Miller, which could have them looking to sign a player to compete to back him up.

Advertisement

Also Sunday, the team signed linebacker Gimel President after he was waived by the Titans earlier this week. It’s President’s second stint with the Texans after he appeared in four games for them in 2017.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Mark Esper receives traditional mãori hongi greeting in New Zealand

Today in History

1861: Lincoln imposes first federal income tax