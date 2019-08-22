Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Real Madrid loans Japanese teen Kubo to Mallorca

August 22, 2019 10:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid says it has loaned Japanese teenager Takefusa Kubo to Spanish league rival Mallorca for the season.

Madrid signed the 18-year-old attacking midfielder in June from FC Tokyo with the intention of having him play on its reserve team. He played with the first team during the preseason.

Kubo, who had spent time at Barcelona’s youth training academy, made his international debut this year.

Mallorca earned promotion to the first division this season. It won its season opener, 2-1 over Eibar, last weekend. It will host Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Advertisement

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 CISO Exchange East
8|22 Robotic Process Automation (RPA),...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1992: FBI wounds two, kills one in Ruby Ridge standoff