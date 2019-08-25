Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0

|Colorado
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Real Salt Lake
|0
|2
|—
|2
First half_None.
Second half_1, Real Salt Lake, Plata, 1 (penalty kick), 90th+7 minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 7 (Rusnak), 90th+10.
Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, David Ochoa.
Yellow Cards_Lennon, Real Salt Lake, 8th; Rubio, Colorado, 48th; Rosenberry, Colorado, 73rd; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 74th; Acosta, Colorado, 80th; Abubakar, Colorado, 87th.
Red Cards_Kamara, Colorado, 89th.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Jason White, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.
A_20,384.
___
Lineups
Colorado_Tim Howard, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Sam Nicholson, Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Diego Rubio(Nicolas Mezquida, 76th), Andre Shinyashiki, Kei Kamara.
Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando, Brooks Lennon, Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad, Donny Toia, Jefferson Savarino, Kyle Beckerman, Everton Luiz, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Sam Johnson(Joao Plata, 68th).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.