Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Real Salt Lake 2, Colorado 0

August 25, 2019 12:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Colorado 0 0 0
Real Salt Lake 0 2 2

First half_None.

Second half_1, Real Salt Lake, Plata, 1 (penalty kick), 90th+7 minute; 2, Real Salt Lake, Savarino, 7 (Rusnak), 90th+10.

Goalies_Colorado, Tim Howard, Clint Irwin; Real Salt Lake, Nick Rimando, David Ochoa.

Yellow Cards_Lennon, Real Salt Lake, 8th; Rubio, Colorado, 48th; Rosenberry, Colorado, 73rd; Beckerman, Real Salt Lake, 74th; Acosta, Colorado, 80th; Abubakar, Colorado, 87th.

Advertisement

Red Cards_Kamara, Colorado, 89th.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Jason White, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Alejandro Mariscal.

A_20,384.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Tim Howard, Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Tommy Smith, Sam Vines, Sam Nicholson, Kellyn Acosta, Jack Price, Diego Rubio(Nicolas Mezquida, 76th), Andre Shinyashiki, Kei Kamara.

Real Salt Lake_Nick Rimando, Brooks Lennon, Nedum Onuoha, Justen Glad, Donny Toia, Jefferson Savarino, Kyle Beckerman, Everton Luiz, Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak, Sam Johnson(Joao Plata, 68th).

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow