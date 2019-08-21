Listen Live Sports

Red Bulls-United, Sums

August 21, 2019 10:35 pm
 
New York 1 1—2
D.C. United 0 1—1

First half_1, New York, Kaku, 4, 6th minute.

Second half_2, D.C. United, Kamara, 1 (Mora), 55th; 3, New York, Royer, 9 (penalty kick), 59th.

Goalies_New York, Luis Robles, Ryan Meara; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_New York, Tarek, 37th. D.C. United, Martins, 34th; Amarikwa, 73rd.

Red Cards_D.C. United, Rooney, 24th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson; Corey Rockwell; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

A_18,302.

___

Lineups

New York_Luis Robles; Rece Buckmaster, Aaron Long, Michael Murillo, Amro Tarek; Cristian Casseres Jr, Sean Davis, Kaku (Bradley Wright-Phillips, 69th), Daniel Royer (Kemar Lawrence, 71st), Marc Rzatkowski; Tom Barlow (Tim Parker, 46th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora (Luciano Acosta, 72nd), Jalen Robinson (Leonardo Jara, 39th); Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez; Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara (Quincy Amarikwa, 69th), Wayne Rooney.

